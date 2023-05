FOO FIGHTERS Share 'Under You' Single From Upcoming 'But Here We Are' Album

FOO FIGHTERS have unveiled "Under You", an aggressively melodic punk-tinged earworm sure to join its predecessor in massive summer singalongs on the band's upcoming tour dates.

"Under You" is the second advance offering from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers' 11th album, "But Here We Are", out June 2 on Roswell/RCA. The new song follows "Rescued" — which has generated raves including "driven by a fresh sense of pathos and urgency" (The New York Times),"FOO FIGHTERS have never sounded more vital" (Consequence)," "one of the FOOS' most immediate, emotional songs" (Vulture),"delivers everything fans have come to know and love" (Revolver) and more.

A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything FOO FIGHTERS endured over the last year, "But Here We Are" is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and FOO FIGHTERS, "But Here We Are" is in nearly equal measure the eleventh FOO FIGHTERS album and the first chapter of the band's new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of FOO FIGHTERS' 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, "But Here We Are" is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.

"But Here We Are" track listing:

01. Rescued

02. Under You

03. Hearing Voices

04. But Here We Are

05. The Glass

06. Nothing At All

07. Show Me How

08. Beyond Me

09. The Teacher

10. Rest

Today also marks the announcement of "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts", a global streaming event packed with rock and roll (including debut performances of songs from "But Here We Are"),exclusive behind the scenes footage, and a few surprises — all captured in the spacious yet homey confines of the band's own 606 studios. "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts" will premiere May 21 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST exclusively at foofighters.veeps.com, with on-demand repeat viewing enabled through May 24. Whether you've got tickets for an upcoming FOO FIGHTERS show or not, don't miss this chance to get intimate — and LOUD — with the last great American rock band.

"Shows like this don't happen every day," said Joel Madden, CEO and founder, Veeps. "To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift. Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we're honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for FOO FIGHTERS and all of their fans."

FOO FIGHTERS' upcoming tour will kick off May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

This past December, FOO FIGHTERS vowed to carry on as "a different band" following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Dave Grohl-fronted outfit addressed its future while sharing a New Year's Eve message on social media.

The FOO FIGHTERS wrote: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.

"FOO FIGHTERS were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Hawkins was found dead in March 2022 in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá. He was 50 years old.

No cause of death was announced, although a toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Investigators did not say whether the mix of drugs was a factor.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at last year's Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.