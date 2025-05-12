FOREIGNER And Mexican Singer JOY HUERTA Unite For Spanish Rendition Of 'I Want To Know What Love Is'

Legendary rock band FOREIGNER is paying tribute to its Latin fans with the Spanish-language release of its most beloved hit with "Quiero Saber Si Es Amor". The emotional duet is a powerful reimagining of FOREIGNER's chart-topping classic "I Want To Know What Love Is".

"Quiero Saber Si Es Amor" features Luis Maldonado, FOREIGNER's own guitarist and vocalist, alongside acclaimed Mexican singer-songwriter Joy Huerta of the Grammy Award-winning duo JESSE & JOY, and is set for release on May 15 via Rhino.

The single will be released in two versions — one entirely in Spanish and a bilingual Spanish-English edition — marking FOREIGNER's first official foray into Spanish-language recordings. The release comes as the band just wrapped its 2025 South American tour, which included stops in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and beyond.

The Spanish adaptation of "I Want To Know What Love Is" was created in collaboration with Warner Chappell Music songwriter and Chilean music producer Cris Zalles. His creativity was key in preserving the song's original sentiment while adding a fresh flair that will resonate with Spanish-speaking audiences.

"We have been embraced by our Latino fans for decades," said Maldonado. "Recording these songs in Spanish is our way of thanking them and sharing the music in a more intimate and personal way."

Joy Huerta recalls a moment in the studio with FOREIGNER founding member, songwriter, and producer Mick Jones. She asked Jones, "What is love?" to which Jones replied, "Love is a sentiment — and so much more." She adds, "That moment speaks deeply to Latinos, and for me — having grown up with this song — recording it now with FOREIGNER in my own language is truly incredible."

Joy Huerta was just named as the first Mexican woman to be nominated for the 2025 Tony Award for "Best Original Score" for her work on "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical", currently playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway. With "Quiero Saber Si Es Amor", Huerta brings her powerhouse vocals to the collaboration, blending seamlessly with Maldonado's breathtaking performance.

With nearly five decades of chart-topping hits and global tours, FOREIGNER continues to evolve and embrace new generations and audiences. This latest release signals an exciting new chapter in the band's storied career — one that's deeply rooted in global connection and musical innovation.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will" and the worldwide No. 1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club "I Want To Know What Love Is", Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

Photo credit: Daniel González