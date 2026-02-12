FOREIGNER Announces Creative Team And Performance Schedule For 'Feels Like The First Time' Musical

In collaboration with legendary rock band FOREIGNER, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University's Post Theatre Company proudly announce the creative team and performance schedule for the first production of "Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical". The show will take place at the Little Theatre on LIU's Brookville campus, where it will play eleven performances beginning Friday, April 17, 2026, through Sunday, April 26, 2026. Tickets going on sale Friday, February 13 at noon at TillesCenter.org/FLTFT.

This groundbreaking collaboration unites Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and LIU's Post Theatre Company to develop and stage an electrifying new musical inspired by the iconic music of one of rock's most celebrated bands, FOREIGNER. Following a developmental workshop of the musical last fall featuring LIU students, the production will feature a company of 26, including primarily LIU students and select professional actors to play age-appropriate adult roles. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Set in 1985, "Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical" follows an ordinary suburban family whose lives are turned upside down when they win an extraordinary MTV sweepstakes: a weekend visit from rock icon Simon Bash, capped by a private concert in their own backyard. While the Davis family eagerly prepares for Simon's arrival, their neighbors' attitudes quickly change, each hoping to leverage the superstar's presence to boost their own social standing, save careers, or land a prom date. Convinced that Simon, the ultimate "Juke Box Hero", holds the solution to all their problems, they soon discover just how wrong they are when he stumbles off the tour bus.

Powered by some of the biggest hits in rock history, the musical tells the story of three families whose lives need to get rocked in order to take risks, mend old wounds, and rediscover what love really means. Blending humor and heart, "Feels Like The First Time" features FOREIGNER favorites including "Cold As Ice", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Urgent", "Hot Blooded", "I Want To Know What Love Is" and more.

This first production is directed by Tony-nominated Adam Pascal ("Rent", "Aida", "Cabaret", "Chicago", "Something Rotten!"),who also serves as Long Island University's inaugural 2025/26 artist-in-residence. The creative team includes book writer Stephen Garvey ("The Brady Bunch", "Five Golden Rings", "Stages Of Rita: The Rita Hayworth Musical"),orchestrator and arranger David Abbinanti ("Heartbreak Hotel", "Saturday Night Fever: The Musical", "Ghost: The Musical"),and choreographer Lorna Ventura ("Wicked", "All Shook Up", "Grease").

Director Adam Pascal shared: "This new show represents everything I love about making theater — great music, fun storytelling, and meaningful collaboration. Partnering with FOREIGNER, Tilles Center and LIU Post Theatre Company to develop a brand-new musical in an academic setting creates a rare and powerful environment where artists and students are building something together from the ground up."

"Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical" is produced under Long Island University's just launched New Works Initiative, established by Tom Dunn, creative producer, executive and artistic director of Tilles Center, and Dean of LIU's College of Arts and Design. The initiative serves as an incubator for developing and refining new theatrical works by both emerging and established writers.

Tom Dunn said: "This production launches our New Works Initiative, a bold new collaboration between Tilles Center and Long Island University, dedicated to developing original work and creating one-of-a-kind experiential learning for LIU students."

The partnership also reflects FOREIGNER's continued commitment to education, the arts, and community engagement. Funding for the project was secured through an exclusive benefit concert with FOREIGNER, hosted by original lead singer Lou Gramm at LIU's 2,200-seat Tilles Center on September 5, 2025.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and founding member Al Greenwood of FOREIGNER will be present at the show on opening night, Friday, April 17. Says Greenwood: "The songs of FOREIGNER and a Broadway-style musical fit well together. Our songs tell stories and they complement the story of this musical rather well. It's beyond exciting for me to see the songs we created years ago come to life in another art form. I am thrilled with the show Adam and the LIU team have created and I know our fans will be too."

"We're excited to collaborate with the next generation of theatrical artists at LIU to reimagine these iconic songs for the stage," said FOREIGNER manager Phil Carson. "'Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical' celebrates music that has connected generations, and this partnership gives it an energetic new life in a theatrical setting."

All tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday, February 13 at noon. More information on purchasing tickets can be found at TillesCenter.org/FLTFT.

Performance schedule:

Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. (opening night - sold out)

Saturday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

With more Top 10 hits than JOURNEY, and as many as FLEETWOOD MAC, FOREIGNER features strongly in every category in Billboard's "Greatest Of All Time" listing. At times, the band's weekly catalog sales have eclipsed those of LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, THE ROLLING STONES, THE WHO, DEF LEPPARD, VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH and most of their classic rock peers (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is", Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard album chart success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 20 million per week. FOREIGNER's catalog sales were recently celebrated in Business Insider as hitting the Top 40 among the "Best-Selling Music Artists Of All Time".

FOREIGNER is Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and John Roth on guitar.