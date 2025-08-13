FOREIGNER Announces March 2026 Orchestral Tour

"I Want To Know What Love Is", "Cold As Ice", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero". FOREIGNER's timeless anthems are known and loved by generations. Streams and airplay place the band among the top artists every week. "I Want To Know What Love Is" is one of the very few songs by heritage artists certified for one billion streams on Spotify, and the high-profile use of "Juke Box Hero" in the Netflix blockbuster "Happy Gilmore 2" was viewed by almost a hundred million in the first two weeks of its release

Now, the band has reinterpreted these songs with an orchestra, bringing an exciting new dimension to FOREIGNER's music. The orchestral concerts are a celebration of the band's 50th anniversary and will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to experience their most popular hits with a 20-piece orchestra playing spectacular arrangements written by Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar and conductor Chuck Palmer. Eggar has performed, recorded and arranged for artists that include COLDPLAY, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé and many more. It is an event not to be missed.

FOREIGNER's love for orchestral performance of their hit songs began in Switzerland in 2017 when they appeared in Lucerne with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, resulting in a TV special which can be seen on PBS TV. Subsequently, they toured the show internationally, culminating with a sold-out appearance at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

FOREIGNER fan club members will have access to a pre-sale.

FOREIGNER orchestral tour dates:

March 06 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

March 07 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

March 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

March 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

March 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

March 17 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

March 18 - Folsom, CA @ Harris Center – Stage One

March 20 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell

March 21 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

March 22 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will" and the worldwide No. 1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is", Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week. FOREIGNER is Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals, noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, and Chris Frazier on drums.

Seven-time Grammy nominee Dave Eggar has performed throughout the world as a solo cellist, pianist, and composer including recent solo appearances at Carnegie Hall (2024),Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center (2025),Sydney Opera House, Greek Theater and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Barbican Center and Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, Tokyo Blue Note, Red Rocks, and many others. A virtuoso in numerous styles, Eggar has arranged, orchestrated, music directed for and recorded with artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Phillip Phillips, Bebe Rexha, TRAIN, BREAKING BENJAMIN, Paul Simon, FOREIGNER, Judy Collins, John Legend and many others. Eggar is a graduate of Harvard University and The Juilliard School's prestigious doctoral program and is a professor of music at the University of Virginia and at NJCU's multi-style string program.

Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini