  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

FOREIGNER Announces Tour Companion Album: 'Farewell - The Very Best of Foreigner'

July 6, 2023

"I Want To Know What Love Is", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero", "Urgent" plus five more Top 10 hits. Recently, FOREIGNER, the band behind these iconic songs, announced the launch of their farewell tour. Today, FOREIGNER announces the farewell tour companion album, "Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner", available at FOREIGNER tour stops and independent retailers.

A must-have collector's album, this limited-edition stunning gold vinyl features FOREIGNER's greatest hits produced by Mick Jones with Jeff Pilson. Only 5,000 individually numbered albums are available. When they're gone, they are gone for good!

The tour is set to launch today, July 6, 2023, at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, the area's largest outdoor venue. For the first leg of the U.S. Live Nation tour, FOREIGNER will be joined by LOVERBOY, one of the 1980s biggest hit-makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of more than 20 combined chart-topping songs. Tickets are going quickly, available at LiveNation.com.

Jones continues to elevate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents. Lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock's greatest showmen, has led FOREIGNER into the digital age, inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums, and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER's enduring popularity.

FOREIGNER has an extraordinary streaming and radio audience, and in June 2023, PBS TV featured the band's epic "Double Vision" 40-year celebration concert during Pledge Week.

With more Top 10 hits than JOURNEY, as many Billboard Top 10 hits as FLEETWOOD MAC, and just one less than THE EAGLES, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is", FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 15 million per week.

"Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner" track listing:

Side A:

01. Feels Like The First Time
02. Cold As Ice
03. Long, Long Way From Home
04. Hot Blooded
05. Double Vision
06. Head Games

Side B:

01. Dirty White Boy
02. Urgent
03. Waiting For A Girl Like You
04. Juke Box Hero
05. I Want To Know What Love Is

Photo credit: Karsten Staiger

Find more on Foreigner
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).