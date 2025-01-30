  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

FOREIGNER Joins SPOTIFY's Exclusive Billions Club With 'I Want To Know What Love Is'

January 30, 2025

Legendary rock band FOREIGNER has officially entered Spotify's esteemed Billions Club, achieving a monumental milestone with their 1999 remastered version of the timeless classic "I Want To Know What Love Is". The track, one of the band's most iconic hits, has now surpassed one billion streams, joining an elite group of music legends that includes THE BEATLES, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, AC/DC and Elton John, but very few others.

This is not an easy club for heritage bands to join! While FLEETWOOD MAC have three songs and THE EAGLES have two, THE BEATLES only have one and PINK FLOYD, THE WHO and Bob Dylan have yet to become members.

This remarkable achievement comes at a pivotal moment for FOREIGNER as the band prepares to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2026, following their recent induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The distinction of joining Spotify's Billions Club solidifies FOREIGNER's enduring influence and popularity of their music with generations of fans worldwide.

"We're truly honored to be included in Spotify's Billions Club," said the song's writer and FOREIGNER founder Mick Jones. "This achievement is a testament to the lasting power of 'I Want To Know What Love Is' and the incredible support from our fans around the world. As we look ahead to our 50th anniversary, this is a reminder of how much our music has meant to so many people over the years."

"I Want To Know What Love Is", originally released in 1984, became a defining anthem of the '80s rock era, climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning multiple platinum certifications. The 1999 remastered version has resonated with both longtime fans and new listeners.

As the band looks forward to its milestone anniversary and upcoming touring plans, FOREIGNER is also preparing to release new material in celebration of its 50 years of musical history. Their legacy continues to inspire, and the Billions Club honor adds another chapter to their storied career.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is", FOREIGNER still rocks the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

Photo credit: Karsten Staiger

Find more on Foreigner
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).