FOREIGNER To Perform With Orchestra In Las Vegas In March 2026

FOREIGNER will celebrate 50 years as a group with a special five-show Las Vegas engagement on March 6-14, 2026 at The Venetian Theatre.

The legendary rock band will perform all the hits in a stunning presentation with a 20-piece orchestra led by Juilliard protégé and orchestral arranger Dave Eggar.

The "Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral - Celebrating 50 Years Live In Vegas" performances are set for March 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14.

Tickets go on sale on April 25 at 10 a.m. PST.

Last month, FOREIGNER singer Kelly Hansen revealed that he will miss the band's upcoming Latin American and Canadian tours due to undisclosed "residency issues" which have forced him to limit appearances outside of the USA this year.

FOREIGNER's upcoming South American run will see guitarist Luis Maldonado, who has been recording some of the band's hits in Spanish, handling most of the lead vocals along with original FOREIGNER singer Lou Gramm who will be guesting with FOREIGNER for those shows.

FOREIGNER's 13-city Canadian tour this fall will feature a guest appearance by Nova Scotian singer-actor Geordie Brown, with Maldonado again handling the bulk of the lead vocals. The trek begins on October 21 in St. John's, Newfoundland and concludes on November 7 in Kelowna, British Columbia. The tour includes a stop in Brown's hometown at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre on October 24.

Gramm most recently joined FOREIGNER's current lineup on stage at the end of the band's March 15 concert at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida to perform two of the legendary rock group's classic songs, "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded".

Gramm previously said he planned to retire at the end of 2024, but later revealed that he was in talks to make appearances at "select" tour dates with FOREIGNER's current lineup in 2025. Bassist Rick Wills and drummer Dennis Elliott are also expected to appear at some shows, including FOREIGNER's upcoming fall 2025 Las Vegas residency.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want to Know What Love Is".

The 74-year-old Gramm left FOREIGNER for good in 2002 and has battled health issues in recent years, including the removal of a non-cancerous tumor. He told the Democrat & Chronicle in 2018 that he was planning to retire, but still reunited with FOREIGNER for several shows that year.

FOREIGNER replaced Gramm with Hansen in 2005. Guitarist Mick Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.