FOREIGNER, With Special Guest LOU GRAMM, To Headline 'Rock Legends Cruise XIV' In 2027

Rock fans are in for a legendary experience as FOREIGNER, the iconic rock band behind some of rock's most enduring anthems such as "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Feels Like The First Time", "Hot Blooded", "Cold As Ice", "Urgent" and more, will appear on Rock Legends Cruise XIV Presented By The Native American Heritage Association. This show will kick off the 50th anniversary of the release of FOREIGNER's first album and it will feature the band's special guest, original lead singer Lou Gramm, performing some of the songs he recorded 50 years ago.

Sailing February 21–25, 2027, the five-day floating rock festival departs from Port Miami aboard Independence Of The Seas. The voyage features two full days at sea packed with live performances and immersive onboard experiences, bringing fans up close and personal with legendary artists in an unforgettable setting. A complete lineup will be announced at a later date at www.rocklegendscruise.com. Midweek, the ship calls on Costa Maya, offering guests the opportunity to explore the vibrant Caribbean destination before returning to sea for additional concerts, special events, and exclusive artist interactions.

Presented in partnership with Royal Caribbean International, Rock Legends Cruise XIV blends a tropical getaway with nonstop classic rock entertainment, delivering a one-of-a-kind floating music festival experience.

With FOREIGNER's catalog of multi-platinum hits and the powerful addition of Lou Gramm's signature vocals, this special appearance promises to be one of the most highly anticipated highlights of the 2027 sailing.

With more Top 10 hits than JOURNEY, and as many as FLEETWOOD MAC, FOREIGNER features strongly in every category in Billboard's "Greatest of All Time" listing. At times, the band's weekly catalog sales have eclipsed those of LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, THE ROLLING STONES, THE WHO, DEF LEPPARD, VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH and most of their classic rock peers.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is", Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard album chart success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 20 million per week. FOREIGNER's catalog sales were recently celebrated in Business Insider as hitting the Top 40 among the "Best-Selling Music Artists Of All Time".

FOREIGNER 2026 is Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and John Roth on guitar.

Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini