IRON MAIDEN To Take All Of 2027 Off From Touring, Won't Return To The Road 'Until At Least 2028'

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have announced the Japanese dates of their critically acclaimed "Run For Your Lives" world tour. These will be the final shows of the entire two-year tour and the last chance for fans around the world to witness the state-of-the-art production that accompanies the once-in-a-lifetime setlist of songs from the band's groundbreaking first nine albums.

2026 Japanese tour dates:

Nov. 24 - K-Arena, Yokohama - Japan

Nov. 25 - K-Arena, Yokohama - Japan

MAIDEN first played in Japan in 1981, when they performed in Tokyo on the "Killers" world tour, and since then has returned many times, building a life-long connection with its passionate and devoted Japanese fans. They have performed in a number of cities around the country, with Yokohama prominently featuring among them.

In fact their history of shows in the city stretches back to 1991 when MAIDEN first performed there on the "No Prayer On The Road" tour. Further concerts took place in 1992 on the "Fear Of The Dark" tour, in 2000 on the "Brave New World" tour and 2008 on the "Somewhere Back In Time" tour.

And now, the band is returning once more with its spectacular new production, to perform for the first time at the K-Arena in the city. These two shows will be extra special as they are the very last shows the band will play until at least 2028, as they take a well-earned break from being on the road for the whole of 2027.

IRON MAIDEN's founding bassist Steve Harris says: "We are very excited to be bringing this 'Run For Your Lives' tour to Japan later this year. And even more so as we are ending the entire two-year world tour in Yokohama.

"I have always loved spending time in Japan, and we enjoy coming back whenever we can to play for our fans there. So it feels extra special for us to be sharing the final two nights of this incredible tour with you all in Japan. It's going to make it a truly memorable occasion for us all."

MAIDEN's longtime manager Rod Smallwood comments: "We are delighted to be returning to Japan once again.

"I know it may seem a long time for our Japanese fans to wait to see this show, but it means a lot to us to finish the tour there, and I can promise our fans that they are in for a treat with this setlist and production. We are very excited to share it with you! The band have been loving revisiting this era and especially enjoy playing these songs with the state-of-the-art visuals we've created to accompany them. We've got all the big ones from the early days, including 'Hallowed Be Thy Name', 'Run To The Hills', 'Phantom Of The Opera', 'Trooper', 'Number Of The Beast', 'Killers', 'Powerslave', '2 Minutes To Midnight' and more. Plus there's some true epics including 'Rime Of The Ancient Mariner' and 'Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son', which will be even more special because these shows will be at the very end of the 'Run For Your Lives' tour, and so the final time the band will ever be playing a number of these songs.

"One thing to add, it was really special on our European dates last year to see that the vast majority of our fans appreciated and respected our request to severely limit their use of phones at our concerts, ideally just keeping it in their pockets the whole time, especially in those standing areas in front of the stage. Our fans' understanding and cooperation made a colossal difference to the atmosphere of every show and increased the enjoyment enormously for the band and fans alike. Therefore we ask all our fans in Japan to do the same and enjoy the show 'in the moment' rather than film on their phones. Please keep them in your pockets."

Tickets go on sale on April 25.

Further countries will be announced very soon.

The spring/summer 2025 European leg of MAIDEN's "Run For Your Lives" world tour launched on May 27, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary and concluded on August 2, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland. It marked MAIDEN's first run of shows with new drummer Simon Dawson, who replaced the group's longtime drummer Nicko McBrain in December 2024.

The now-73-year-old McBrain, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the legendary rock band.

On December 8, 2024, IRON MAIDEN announced Dawson as its new touring drummer.

A native of Suffolk, England, Simon first teamed up with Harris back in 2012. He debuted on three tracks on the first album from Steve's BRITISH LION project and all of BRITISH LION's second LP, the critically acclaimed "The Burning", plus the many subsequent tours in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Mexico and South America.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie