Former A PERFECT CIRCLE Bassist PAZ LENCHANTIN Announces Debut Solo Album, 'Triste'

After almost three decades as bassist, vocalist and co-writer for legendary bands like PIXIES (2014–2024),A PERFECT CIRCLE, ZWAN and THE ENTRANCE BAND, Paz Lenchantin now steps forward with her debut solo album, "Triste", out October 17 on her own label, Hideous Human Records.

"Triste" is a 12-track album that blends both Latin folk textures with American rock structures that features Paz on piano, adding her signature string arrangements around the rock band roots she came from. Paz performed all of the instruments before enlisting some of her favorite Los Angeles-based musicians, reuniting her with former A PERFECT CIRCLE bandmates Josh Freese (drums),Troy Van Leeuwen (guitar),and also longtime friend Jeffertiti on the album's lead single "Hang Tough".

The official music video for "Hang Tough", directed by Lenchantin, can be seen below.

"Triste" began forming in Petatlán, Mexico, where Paz spent most of 2024 on her own writing songs about faith, doubt, and self-discovery, mirroring her own experiences post PIXIES.

Mixed by Chris Coady (BEACH HOUSE, YEAH YEAH YEAHS),"Triste" delivers a fiercely personal and expansive statement that stamps the first chapter in her solo career.

“I had to make this record on my own — not to prove anything, but just to have faith that music can nurture me back," Paz said in a statement. "And it did."

"Triste" track listing:

01. Novela

02. Lows & Highs

03. Woman Of Nazareth

04. Hang Tough

05. Wish I Was There

06. Si No!

07. In The Garden With The Devil

08. Adam

09. Lucia

10. Sin Dios

11. Save It For Hell

12. Triste

Lenchantin joined PIXIES in 2014 after the group parted ways with bassist Kim Shattuck. In 2024, after recording three albums with PIXIES and countless world tours with the band, the PIXIES announced that they were parting ways with her.

"My departure is a bit of a surprise to me as it is to many," Lenchantin told Rolling Stone at the time, "but it looks like they have a solid plan figured out, which in turn has pushed me to move onwards onto new projects that I am excited about."

Photo by David Alvarado