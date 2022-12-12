Former DEATH Members RICK ROZZ And TERRY BUTLER Announce LEFT TO DIE 'Reborn Dead' 2023 European Tour

LEFT TO DIE, the new band featuring classic DEATH members Terry Butler (also formerly of MASSACRE and currently in OBITUARY) and Rick Rozz (ex-MASSACRE) paired with GRUESOME founders Matt Harvey (EXHUMED) and Gus Rios (ex-MALEVOLENT CREATION),will embark on a European tour in March 2023. LEFT TO DIE performs DEATH's classic "Leprosy" album in its entirety, along with cuts from "Scream Bloody Gore".

Butler commented: "It's such an honor to be playing 'Leprosy' after all these years. It's been 30-plus years since Rick and myself have rocked these tunes together and Matt and Gus are the perfect dudes to join us on this journey — huge DEATH fans and killer musicians."

Rozz added: "Old-school DEATH fans — prepare yourselves for total brutality! Thanks to Terry, Matt and Gus for making this happen."

Harvey added: "We had such a blast bringing old-school DEATH metal to U.S. audiences this past summer that coming to Europe was practically an inevitability. I'm humbled and beyond stoked to be able to help Terry and Rick keep the legacy of 'Leprosy' and 'Scream Bloody Gore' undead and rabid and I can't wait to unleash all the classicks and deep cuts on Europe!"

LEFT TO DIE's "Reborn Dead" 2023 European tour dates:

March 03 - The Garage, London, UK

March 04 - The Asylum, Birmingham, UK

March 05 - Whelans, Dublin, IRE

March 06 - Stereo, Glasgow, UK

March 07 - The Bread Shed, Manchester, UK

March 08 - 1865, Southampton, UK

March 10 - Backstage BTM, Paris, FR

March 11 - Welcome to Hell Festival, Eindhoven, NL

March 12 - Turock, Essen, DE

March 13 - Bastard Club, Osnabruck, DE

March 14 - Beta, Copenhagen, DK

March 15 - Logo, Hamburg, DE

March 16 - F-Haus, Jena, DE

March 17 - Proxima, Warsaw, PL

March 18 - Randal Club, Bratislava, SK

March 19 - Futurum, Prague, CZ

March 21 - Hellraiser, Leipzig, DE

March 22 - Cafe Central, Weinheim, DE

March 24 - Traffic Club, Rome, IT

March 25 - Slaughter Club, Milan, IT

March 27 - Kyttaro Club, Athens, GR

March 28 - Skyland, Larissa, GR

March 29 - Eightball Club, Thessaloniki, GR

March 30 - Mixtape 5 Club, Sofia, BG

LEFT TO DIE completed its first U.S. tour in July.

Butler previously stated about how LEFT TO DIE came together: "After the recent Chuck [Schuldiner] tribute shows that Matt, Gus, and myself did, Rick posed the question, 'Would anyone want to see some 'Leprosy' shows?' With a resounding 'yes!', the masses had spoken. Matt and Gus threw their hats in immediately and, in my opinion, they were the only real choice to bring this thing to life. LEFT TO DIE coming your way soon!!"

Rozz added: "It's going to be an absolute honor and pleasure to play these 34-plus-year-old songs on stage with Terry after all these years, along with the talents of Matt and Gus. It's gonna be brutal!"

Harvey and Rios were both very excited about the project coming together. Harvey reflected: "When Gus and I started GRUESOME as a DEATH tribute, we never thought that it would lead to us playing some of our favorite songs alongside the guys that recorded them, but here we are — and I couldn't be more stoked." Rios added: "When Rick contacted me about his idea, I was immediately on board, since 'Leprosy' is not only my favorite DEATH album, but my favorite death metal album of all time! I'm very grateful and stoked that Terry and Matt were also on board."

LEFT TO DIE is:

Terry Butler - bass guitar

Rick Rozz - guitar

Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals

Gus Rios - drums

On December 11-12, 2021, several former DEATH members — including Butler — played two shows commemorating the 20th anniversary of the passing of the band's mastermind Chuck Schuldiner at Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida. Butler, James Murphy (guitar),Harvey and Rios performed DEATH's classic third album, "Spiritual Healing" (1990),in its entirety under the LIVING MONSTROSITY banner, while Steve DiGiorgio (bass),Bobby Koelble (guitar) and Kelly Conlon (bass) joined forces as SYMBOLIC to play songs from "Human" (1991),"Individual Thought Patterns" (1993),"Symbolic" (1995) and "The Sound Of Perseverance" (1998

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.