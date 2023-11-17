Former DREAM THEATER Singer CHARLIE DOMINICI Dies

Former DREAM THEATER singer Charlie Dominici has died. He was reportedly 72 years old.

The news of Charlie's passing was broken by DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy, who took to his social media earlier today (Friday, November 17) to share a few photos of DREAM THEATER with Charlie, and he included the following message: "I am devastated to share the news of the passing of former DREAM THEATER singer Charlie Dominici. Charlie was the voice of DT on our debut album 'When Dream And Day Unite', recorded back in 1988. Beyond being a great singer, he also was an incredibly talented songwriter and well rounded musician on both guitar and keyboards.

"While we parted ways with him in late 1989, he always remained a friend…fronting the band that played at mine and [my wife] Marlene's wedding in 1994, reuniting w DT for 'When Dream And Day Unite''s 15th anniversary show in 2004, opening for DT in Europe with his solo band in 2007 and coming to see myself & [John Petrucci] on our tour together in 2022. I was texting with him as recently as a few weeks ago when he texted me to congratulate me on my return to DT on the day of the announcement. He was so happy and excited for us all…

"Charlie's unexpected passing is a tremendous loss to everyone in the DREAM THEATER family, and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Dominici family during this immensely difficult time.

"If you haven't seen it already, there is a documentary on DT's 1988/1989 era that I compiled for the 'When Dream And Day Reunite' DVD called 'I Can Remember When…' that is a great tribute to Charlie and his time in the band.

"#RIPCharlieDominici #WhenDreamAndDayUnite".

Dominici was DREAM THEATER's second vocalist, having replaced Chris Collins while the band was called MAJESTY. He was later replaced by James LaBrie. More recently, Dominici fronted his own eponymously named progressive metal band, which had released three albums.