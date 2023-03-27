  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Former EVANESCENCE, AMARANTHE And NERVOSA Members Join Forces With PRIMAL FEAR Guitarist In HOW WE END

March 27, 2023

HOW WE END is a new European crossover band established in 2022, featuring musicians from Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Spain. Diva Satanica (ex-NERVOSA) and Jake E (CYHRA, ex-AMARANTHE) deliver the perfect match of contrasting vocals that shape the band's style: melodic, heavy, no compromises. Guitarists Jen Majura (ex-EVANESCENCE) and Tom Naumann (PRIMAL FEAR) are responsible for the "chug", with Mitch Kunz on bass/synths and Adde Larsson providing the "heavy groove."

According to a press release, HOW WE END's music is a kickass blend of heavy guitar riffs and electronic programmed influences, growls and catchy singalong choruses.

The band, which composes and produces all of its songs independently, filmed a music video for its debut single, "My Fighting Heart", earlier this year. The track will be made available digitally on Wednesday, March 29, with the video to follow on Thursday, March 30.

Photo credit: Dirk Behlau

Find more on Evanescence
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).