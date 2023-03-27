Former EVANESCENCE, AMARANTHE And NERVOSA Members Join Forces With PRIMAL FEAR Guitarist In HOW WE END

HOW WE END is a new European crossover band established in 2022, featuring musicians from Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Spain. Diva Satanica (ex-NERVOSA) and Jake E (CYHRA, ex-AMARANTHE) deliver the perfect match of contrasting vocals that shape the band's style: melodic, heavy, no compromises. Guitarists Jen Majura (ex-EVANESCENCE) and Tom Naumann (PRIMAL FEAR) are responsible for the "chug", with Mitch Kunz on bass/synths and Adde Larsson providing the "heavy groove."

According to a press release, HOW WE END's music is a kickass blend of heavy guitar riffs and electronic programmed influences, growls and catchy singalong choruses.

The band, which composes and produces all of its songs independently, filmed a music video for its debut single, "My Fighting Heart", earlier this year. The track will be made available digitally on Wednesday, March 29, with the video to follow on Thursday, March 30.

Photo credit: Dirk Behlau