Former GREAT WHITE Bassist TONY CARDENAS-MONTANA Shares New SHADOW & THE THRILL Single 'Hangover Sex'

SHADOW & THE THRILL, the modern blues-infused, groove-laden, hook-filled melodic rockers launched by Tony Cardenas-Montana in 2018, continue working on the follow-up to their acclaimed debut album "Sugarbowl". In the meantime, the slow-drip release of singles from the work-in-progress continues, as last summer's "Supermodel" is succeeded now by the stunning "Hangover Sex".

Because, while Tony admits that SHADOW & THE THRILL's "future is largely dictated by the past of the man behind the band", he is not afraid to challenge those expectations.

"This one's gonna hurt. In a good way", he says of the song. "While somewhat autobiographical, it is a track most of us can relate to — that otherworldly, punishing feeling the morning after a wild adventure involving questionable substances and even more questionable actions.

"The lyrics define a raucous evening with a potentially salacious outcome, when reality steps in, motives are put in check, and intimacy is more than the act itself," he explains.

"I'm excited to get this one exposed to everyone. The spirit of this track has stayed intact since its inception. Through multiple personnel changes, and multiple attempts to track in the studio, the song survived and thrived to the end. The vibe is alive!"

Tony's career has spanned decades and has garnered him a Grammy nomination, numerous RIAA-certified multi-platinum and gold awards, Billboard-charting credits as both a writer and musician, and world tours and performances alongside GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash, TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider and members of KISS, DEF LEPPARD, WHITESNAKE and MÖTLEY CRÜE.

And SHADOW & THE THRILL is destined to continue that streak. Rockandbluesmuse.com described "Sugarbowl" as being "as good or better than the greats of old… a killer project from… multi-dimensional musicians who have their take on rock music fully locked down." Rockatnight.com compared the band to "that shiny classic muscle car that doesn't have to light 'em up to grab your attention", while Music Life magazine raved about "an energetic and diverse selection of original material."

And there's more in the can, with another single already poised to follow "Hangover Sex". As Tony says, "I think this one will resonate with my core fans, fans of the GREAT WHITE era, and we always want to welcome new listeners to the fold."

Tony first came on the scene as the bassist for GREAT WHITE on the tour for "Once Bitten…" and was part of the band through its most successful period. After spending time away, he reunited with original GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell, first playing bass and then guitar in JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE.