Former Members Of 36 CRAZYFISTS And DIECAST Join Forces In PARADISE SLAVES

PARADISE SLAVES, a brand new band featuring former members of 36 CRAZYFISTS and DIECAST, has released its debut single, "A Fever To Defeat". Watch the lyric video below.

The Boston-by-way-of-Anchorage quartet cements an uncanny union between vocal powerhouse Brock Lindow (36 CRAZYFISTS),solo artist and guitarist Tyler Stroetzel, guitarist Jon Kita (DIECAST),bassist Brad Horion (DIECAST),and drummer Ryan Manning (PENTAGRAM, BLITZKID).

Mutual admiration and respect sparked the initial flame for PARADISE SLAVES, yet their newly forged friendship lit up their chemistry as brightly as a pyre. That same energy surges through their full-length debut album, due out via Spinefarm in 2025.

Their first single mirrors what brought them together and the one thing that affected us all at the top of this decade.

"It's specifically about COVID," says Lindow. "It was written at the height of the pandemic."

As the story goes, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE guitarist Joel Stroetzel shot a text over to Lindow mid-pandemic. As it turned out, his younger brother Tyler was putting together a solo album, "Dark Verses, Vol. 1", and wanted Lindow to sing on a track. Right away, the duo hit it off as collaborators and buddies.

Following the first song, they continued to write and record. Given his longstanding friendship with Brock, Kita naturally fit in and joined the fold followed by Horion and Manning. Jamming away, they nodded to formative inspirations such as SOUNDGARDEN and ALICE IN CHAINS twisted up with just the right amount of hardcore grit and heavy metal eloquence. In between, they performed alongside the likes of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and more. Eventually, the group congregated at Tin Bridge Studios in Massachusetts in order to record.

"This band is something I didn't expect," admits Lindow. "After it fell in my lap, I was making new music with new people and we became brothers, and for that, I'm so grateful. When you get a gift like this, you need to put your best foot forward and have some fire. I definitely still have the same fire and love for making music I always had and it manifests in PARADISE SLAVES."

Photo: Josh DeForge