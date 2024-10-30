DISMEMBER And EXODUS To Headline 2025 'Decibel Magazine & Beer Fest: Philly'

We'll all be bonded by suds on April 4-5, 2025, when Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly — the world's loudest, heaviest, headbangingest, two-day craft beer event — returns to fill the Fillmore with an ever-flowing stream of beer for its eighth year.

Swedish death metal legends DISMEMBER will headline the first night with an exclusive performance of their 1991 landmark album "Like An Ever Flowing Stream" (plus other choice cuts),while Bay area heroes EXODUS will close out the second evening via a special 40th anniversary celebration of their genre-creating "Bonded By Blood" debut in full (alongside other essential thrash classics).

Of course, our flight of special sets doesn't end there! New York deathrash kings DEMOLITION HAMMER will pound through their first-ever Philadelphia performance, while D.C.'s melodic death metal institution DARKEST HOUR will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic "Undoing Ruin" by unleashing the record in its entirety.

The already stacked artist bill, presented by Relapse in honor of their 35th anniversary, is rounded out by: grindcore head-crushers PIG DESTROYER; Austin sword wielders ETERNAL CHAMPION; San Francisco death deviants VASTUM; local supreme vampunk warriors DEVIL MASTER; Philly goth-friendly rockers SONJA; Fargo death squad MAUL; Indianapolis melodic doom miserablists MOTHER OF GRAVES; New York City death/doom mob FUNERAL LEECH; Pittsburgh blackened speed dealers VICIOUS BLADE; and Philly black metal occultists UNHOLY ALTAR.

But that's just the (sober) half of it! The weekend's maelstrom of malts is fully covered via America's most metal breweries! The year's beer lineup is once again presented by craft beer icons 3 Floyds Brewing (IN) and includes featured breweries WarPigs Brewing (IN),Magnanimous Brewing (FL),Adroit Theory Brewing Company (VA),Ever Grain Brewing Co. (PA),XUL Beer Company (TN),New Trail Brewing Co. (PA),Imprint Beer Co. (PA),Attic Brewing Co. (PA),Incantation Brewing (CO),Nepenthe Brewing Co. (MD),Smoldered Society Beer Company (NY),Thin Man Brewing (NY),Bear Cult Brewing Co. (DE) and flagship meadery Brimming Horn Meadery (DE).

* Live Nation pre-sale began Tuesday, October 29 at 10 a.m. (use code: TEMPO).

* Ticketmaster pre-sale began Tuesday, October 29 at 10 a.m. (use code: MOOD).

* 3 Floyds pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 30 at 10 a.m. (use code: ZOMBIEDUST).

* Relapse Records pre-sale begins Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m. (use code: RELAPSE35).

Tickets for Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly are on sale on Friday, November 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be purchased at this location.