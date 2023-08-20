Former Members Of MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, THE OFFSPRING, SMASH MOUTH Launch THE DEFIANT, Share Debut Single

THE DEFIANT, the new band featuring MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES singer Dicky Barrett alongside with Pete Parada (THE OFFSPRING) on drums, Greg Camp (SMASH MOUTH) on guitar, Johnny Rioux (STREET DOGS) on bass, and Joey LaRocca (THE BRIGGS) on guitar and keyboards, has released its debut single, "Dead Language".

"Dead Language" marks Barrett's first new music since the BOSSTONES broke up in early 2022, shortly after the release of the band's last album, "When God Was Great".

THE DEFIANT recently recorded 12 songs for a debut album which is expected to arrive later this year. Teasers for two other tracks, "Everybody Loves Me" and "No Nothing", were made available in early 2023 and can be found below.

Barrett stated about THE DEFIANT's distinctive combination of clever, quick-witted, thought-provoking lyrics and well-crafted punk rock songs: "All I've ever really wanted to do is bring people together and share a message of peace, love, and unity. With that in mind, the music created by THE DEFIANT could very well be some of the best I've ever had a hand in making, as well as one of the most important and thoughtful musical experiences of my career. I am thrilled to be a part of it."

Added Parada: "It is an insanely solid lineup, like Murderers Row from the 1927 New York Yankees. This project is a real throwback to when albums felt like books, and songs were integral chapters in a story. It's a tribute to the heartbroken, the misunderstood, the lost and found, the isolated, the fighters, the believers, the wildly hopeful and irrationally optimistic." "I agree with Pete but let's take it easy with the Yankees analogies," interjected lifelong Red Sox supporter Barrett.

Rioux said: "The diversity of the material is great, too. You can hear hints of THE JAM, THE POGUES, THE SPECIALS and BLUR. So many different influences make up this project. Those influences, along with incredible unifying and biographical lyrics, have resulted in something I'm really excited about."

When asked about this new musical brotherhood, Camp said: "We have all either known each other or run into each other on the road over the years. But the moment we were all in the same room at the same time, it was like we had been buddies since birth."

When it comes to THE DEFIANT, the whole is — at the very least — equal to the sum of its not inconsiderable parts. "For me, the best thing about this group is that we’re so aligned on just about every aspect of our lives. From our similar musical backgrounds and influences to our general life philosophies, we have much in common and a lot to share," said LaRocca.