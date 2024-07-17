  • facebook
Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Is Selling More Than 60 Guitars

July 17, 2024

Reverb, the largest online marketplace for musical instruments, announced today that former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted will be selling more than 60 electric, bass and more guitars. The official Jason Newsted Reverb shop will launch on July 24, featuring a selection of stunning vintage guitars, several one-of-one items — including guitars hand-painted by Newsted — and more unique pieces used throughout the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer's illustrious career.

"I'm teaming up with Reverb to sell some pieces from my collection for the very first time. The last 30 or 40 years as I've traveled around playing music for people, I've gathered some cool shit," Newsted said. "I traveled the world to collect these pieces and many of these pieces have traveled the world with me. I'd like to get them into the hands of other players because I can only play so many at once, and wonderful guitars such as these should not live in cases forever…they deserve to be enjoyed!"

According to Newsted, nearly all of the instruments that will be available in the official Jason Newsted Reverb shop have been used in the studio, in music videos, on album covers or posters, or on stages across the world by Newsted and a host of other musicians you'd likely recognize. Among the items that will be for sale is a 1992 Alembic Europa Custom 10-string bass that Newsted says was used on the tour to support the critically acclaimed "Metallica" album (commonly known as The Black Album.) Of the bass guitar, Newsted says, "This is a very special piece of metal history and it's one of one. This thing is a beast…you have to be a straight badass to carry it, let alone play it."

Also featured in the Reverb sale will be one of Newsted's first Alembic basses, a 1989 20th anniversary model with the serial number six of just 200 that also appeared in the "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica" documentary, as well as a rare cherry sunburst-finished PRS bass that was used on the "…And Justice For All" tour. There will also be Newsted's five-string fretless Zon bass that he played when METALLICA recorded "Until It Sleeps", with the settings markings from the studio still taped on the bass.

"This is a piece of metal lore right here," Newsted says. "You have the song in your collection [and] that's the bass that played it."

METALLICA fans can previewNewsted's collection now before his Reverb shop opens on July 24.

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001 but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

In May 2023, Jason performed with his NEWSTED project for the first time in nearly a decade at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Newsted, who plays bass and sings in the project, was joined at the gig by original NEWSTED members Jesus Mendez Jr. (UNDERLORD) on drums and Jessie Farnsworth (UNDERLORD) on guitar, along with new guitarist Humberto Perez.

NEWSTED's sole full-length effort, "Heavy Metal Music", sold nearly 8,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 40 on The Billboard 200 chart. The CD was made available in August 2013 in North America via Chophouse Records/Collective Sounds and in Europe through Spinefarm Records.

