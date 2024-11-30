  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Former MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Drummer BOB BRYAR Dead At 44

November 30, 2024

Former MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44.

According to TMZ, Bryar was found dead in his Tennessee home on Tuesday, November 26. Law enforcement officials have told TMZ there were no signs of foul play, and his belongings were untouched. His cause of death remains under investigation.

Bryar joined MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE in 2004 as the replacement for the band's original drummer Matt Pelissier. He performed and recorded music with MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE on all of the band's subsequent releases, including the classic album "The Black Parade", until his departure in 2010.

On March 3, 2010, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE guitarist Frank revealed that Bob had left the band. In an official statement on the band's web site, he wrote: "As of 4 weeks ago, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and Bob Bryar parted ways.

"This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same."

In 2015, Bob opened up about his exit from MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, writing in a social media post: "It's been about five years since I was kicked out of MY CHEM, I became the most depressed, angry, suicidal person ever. Now, I am on so many pills that I feel a bit better, although, it still (b)others me every day. In a recent conversation, I was told I won't be back."

Bryar retired from the music industry in 2014 and pursued a career as an estate agent.

Find more on My chemical romance
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).