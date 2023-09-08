Former POISON, MÖTLEY CRÜE And TWISTED SISTER Producer TOM WERMAN To Release 'Turn It Up!' Book In November

Jawbone Press has set a November 2023 release date for "Turn It Up! My Time Making Hit Records In The Glory Days Of Rock Music", the new book from legendary rock producer Tom Werman.

Growing up in the Boston suburbs, Werman was deeply affected by pop music from a young age. He long dreamed of a career in music — first as Elvis Presley, then as the next George Harrison — but it almost didn't turn out that way. Dutifully following the path his parents had laid out for him, he obtained an MBA from an Ivy League university and took a plum job in an industry he came to despise. Then, in 1970, a chance letter sent to CBS Records boss Clive Davis led to a new opportunity — and a place in rock 'n' roll history.

As an A&R man at Epic Records, Werman helped introduce the world to REO SPEEDWAGON, BOSTON, Ted Nugent and CHEAP TRICK; he also discovered KISS, RUSH and LYNYRD SKYNYRD, but his record label passed on all of them. Then, as an independent producer, he oversaw landmark albums by MÖTLEY CRÜE ("Shout At The Devil"),TWISTED SISTER ("Stay Hungry"),Jeff Beck ("Live With Jan Hammer"),POISON ("Open Up And Say … Ahh!" ),and many more. All in all, his record-making résumé includes twenty-three gold- or platinum-selling albums and cumulative sales of more than fifty-two million copies.

After bearing witness to several sea changes in the music industry, Werman retired from producing in 2001 and reinvented himself as an award-winning innkeeper in the Berkshire Hills of Massachusetts. And that might have been that, until an overly critical review led to a fortnightly column on a music web site and now this book — an honest and engaging insider account on how some of the best-loved albums of the 1970s and 80s came to be. A must for anyone interested in the glory days of rock and metal, "Turn It Up!" offers valuable insights into the recording process, the recording studio, the role of the producer, and the production values that are essential to the creation of a hit record.

Bun E. Carlos (CHEAP TRICK): "As the producer of some of CHEAP TRICK's biggest albums, including 'Dream Police' and 'Heaven Tonight', Tom helped take our songs from black-and-white to dazzling full color, just as he has with so many other bands over the years. Now he gives us a peek behind the curtain at how some of the greatest albums in rock and metal were made."

Rikki Rockett (POISON): "In late 1987 or early '88, an interviewer asked, 'Who's producing your next album? Our bassist, Bobby Dall, answered, 'We've decided to work with Tom Producer!' Everyone laughed until we realized that was like calling someone Joe Pro or Captain Obvious. But when you're dealing with Tom Werman, you are dealing with Tom Producer — the quintessential platinum record producer for rock bands."

Doc McGhee (manager of MÖTLEY CRÜE, BON JOVI and KISS): "Through all the craziness that came with working with MÖTLEY CRÜE in the '80s, there was one thing I could rely on, and that was for Tom and the band to keep the music coming. Tom's memoir takes you on a journey to the heart of the music industry — passion, triumph, and unforgettable melodies. Highly recommended."

Tom Whalley (former head of A&R at Capitol Records and president of Warner Bros Records): "As someone who worked with Tom during the '70s and '80s, 'Turn It Up!' resonates with me, bringing back memories of the highs and lows of the music industry. A must-read for anyone inspired by the power and magic of rock'n'roll music."

Back in 2021, Reservoir announced the acquisition of Werman's producer catalog. The deal included 100% of Werman's producer rights for all of his works including the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by POISON.

In addition to "Every Rose Has Its Thorn", some of Werman's evergreen productions include POISON's "Nothin' But A Good Time", TWISTED SISTER's "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock", MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Girls, Girls, Girls" and CHEAP TRICK's "Surrender", among many others.