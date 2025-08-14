Former RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO Returns With New Solo Album 'Backbone'

Chilean-born singer Ronnie Romero, who forged a formidable reputation over past few years with his work with Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW and Michael Schenker, among other projects, will release his new solo album, "Backbone", on October 24 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The official music video for the LP's first single, the title track, can be seen below.

"Backbone" is a bold and dynamic statement that marks a major step forward in Ronnie's solo career. Featuring a collection of powerful and inspired heavy metal tracks, the album showcases Romero at the peak of his vocal prowess. The LP was produced by Romero himself and mixed and mastered by his guitarist Jose Rubio Jimenez.

Special contributions include EUROPE guitar legend Kee Marcello, as well as acclaimed songwriter Russ Ballard, who penned the track "Hideaway". The album also features a thunderous cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Devil And Daughter", reimagined with Romero's signature intensity.

Romero's unmistakable voice and tireless work ethic have made him a standout figure in the hard rock and metal world. He has lent his talents to iconic acts such as Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, LORDS OF BLACK, THE FERRYMEN, SUNSTORM, and, most recently, ELEGANT WEAPONS, alongside Richie Faulkner of JUDAS PRIEST.

"Backbone" follows Romero's first solo album of original material, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters", and two covers records. 2023's "Raised On Heavy Radio" paid tribute to metal giants like OZZY OSBOURNE, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, ACCEPT and METALLICA, featuring special guests such as Gus G., Chris Caffery and Roland Grapow.

Romero's debut solo album, "Raised On Radio", explored his personal musical roots, revisiting classic rock hits from bands like SURVIVOR, BAD COMPANY, FOREIGNER, QUEEN and LED ZEPPELIN, all interpreted through his powerful and expressive vocal style.

With "Backbone", Ronnie Romero solidifies his place as one of the premier voices in today's metal and hard rock scene — bold, authentic, and undeniably electrifying.

Romero, who is originally from Chile but is now settled in Romania after living in Madrid, Spain for a number of years, commented: "I actually have to thank my dear friend Russ Ballard. Before I started writing the songs, I had this idea to make a song together, to link somehow the RAINBOW connection we have. He immediately said yes and sent a cool idea which ended up being the song 'Hideaway'. From there it was so easy to get inspired for the rest of the songs. Also, the song we did with my dear Roy Z, and, of course, the amazing guitar solo of one of our heroes Kee Marcello for the song with Russ… It's so easy to write music when you are surrounded by such great people."

Romero continued: "Nothing would be possible without the help of my friend Jose Rubio, in the songwriting process and the wonderful job he did to get the powerful sound through all the album, since he took care of the mixing and mastering.

"I really believe it's an important improvement from the previous album.

"I hope you all gonna like this one!! We feel very proud of what we achieved with 'Backbone'."

"Backbone" track listing:

01. Backbone

02. Bring The Rock

03. Lost In Time

04. Never Felt This Way

05. Hideaway (Run)

06. Lonely World

07. Keep On Falling

08. Eternally

09. Running Over

10. Black Dog

In a 2023 interview with The Classic Rock Podcast, Romero said that he was done playing with RAINBOW. "I don't think that I wanna do it again," he said. "I mean, I really enjoyed it, and it probably is the highlight of my professional life, and Ritchie [Blackmore] gave me the chance to be in the spot and to develop a career and I will be always grateful, but I don't think that I wanna be there. I don't think that's my place anymore — with all due respect, obviously. I think I really wanna face my career from now on in the way that I'm doing now, just putting my name on the front and try to do my own stuff."

Photo credit: Unai Endemaño Photography (courtesy of Frontiers Music Srl)