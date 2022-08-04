Former SAMSON Singer NICKY MOORE Dead At 75

Former SAMSON singer Nicky Moore has died at the age 75.

Moore passed away Wednesday morning (August 3) after battling Parkinson's Disease.

Moore's death was confirmed on his official Facebook page.

"It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky — a man larger than life in body and spirit — has sadly passed away this morning," a statement reads. "A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x".

Moore famously joined SAMSON as its lead singer in 1981 following the departure of Bruce Dickinson, who had left to join IRON MAIDEN. Moore left SAMSON in the late 1980s and rejoined in the late 1990s.

After his initial departure from SAMSON, Moore sang in the band MAMMOTH, which also featured former GILLAN bassist John McCoy. MAMMOTH released two albums before splitting up in 1989.

In 2006, Moore teamed up with former NAZARETH guitarist Manny Charlton and three musicians from the Swedish band LOCOMOTIVE BREATH to record an album under the band name FROM BEHIND. The band performed at the Sweden Rock Festival that same year.

Since 1994, Moore had been working with his own band, NICKY MOORE AND THE BLUES CORPORATION, who were voted "Top Live Blues Band" by BBC Radio 2 listeners in the year 2000.

Moore is survived by his sons Nick Jr. and Timmy.