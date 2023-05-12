Former SUICIDAL TENDENCIES And MARILYN MANSON Drummer BRANDON PERTZBORN Joins THE OFFSPRING

Former SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and MARILYN MANSON drummer Brandon Pertzborn has officially joined THE OFFSPRING. He made his live debut with the band last night (Thursday, May 11) at the Zielbau Arena in Winterthur, Switzerland.

Earlier today, Brandon shared a few photos from last night's concert and he included the following message: "It's official! I've joined THE OFFSPRING! My first show was last night in Switzerland and it was INCREDIBLE. @offspring".

In addition to SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and MARILYN MANSON, Brandon has played with HO99O9, Corey Taylor (from SLIPKNOT),DOYLE (from MISFITS) and BLACK FLAG.

Following the beat of a heart-driven passion, Pertzborn set out on a journey to pursue his desire to be a drummer at the age of 12.

Brandon has played with many bands and has spanned several genres of music. "Learning something from every musician is so important," he stated to PearlDrum.com, adding, "I love constructive criticism; it's how I continue to grow and improve. I learn something new about music every day." Brandon expanded his repertoire of instruments to guitar, bass and piano. "Since learning to play guitar and piano, I've grown so much more as a drummer," he said. "It's reshaped the way I play drums and has taught me how to interact and gel with other musicians. I've always thought of myself as a musician — not just a drummer."

Brandon inspires those around him through teaching when not on tour. "I love seeing the passion for music in people because it reminds me of myself. Every day I learn something new about drumming and I love passing along everything I learn to others." Brandon added, "I will always be appreciative of Ludo Baccherini, an accomplished touring drummer, composer and producer, who helped teach and guide me when I was just starting out, and I want to do the same for other aspiring musicians."

When not performing live, Brandon enjoys spending creative time in the studio. He’s been fortunate to have written and recorded with several bands and independent artists, and has worked with talented producers such as CJ Eriksson, Dave Fortman, Doug Grean, Greg Ginn and Doyle from the MISFITS. "I'm so thankful for the gift of music and never take this gift for granted," he said.

Pertzborn announced his exit from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES last month, writing on his Facebook page: "For the past (almost) two years, I've been so unbelievably fortunate to play with the almighty SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. Musically and personally, it's been some of the best times of my life. Every single person in the band/crew will be lifelong friends of mine and they have all filled my heart with joy these past couple years.

"I've learned so much during my time with ST — as a person, and as a musician. As a person, I can't say enough good things about everyone in this camp — it's a true family. As a musician, the amount of growth I've experienced is priceless. I mean, come on – you can't be in a band with Mike Muir and not end up being pushed as a musician and come out better than you were before.

"The thing about life is, there comes a time when you have to make decisions — hard decisions — and they're never based on one factor alone; they're based on many factors: where you are in life, where you've been, where you want to go, what's best for you at the time, what you think the future will look like, and so many other personal factors. And with this, I've made the difficult decision to leave SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

"Rest assured, the band will still be firing on all cylinders. My boy, Greyson Nekrutman is an absolute monster and is going to KILL it with ST. They all have my full love and support.

"As for me, I'll have more news soon! I ain't stepping away from drumming anytime soon. In the meantime, I can't thank everyone involved enough in SUICIDAL TENDENCIES for everything. Man, what an honor it's been. I'll always look back on this time and smile."