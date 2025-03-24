Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH's BAD MARRIAGE To Release 'Match Made In Hell' Album This Summer

BAD MARRIAGE, the band featuring former TESLA guitarist Tommy Skeoch, has signed with Ron Keel's RFK Media for the release of BAD MARRIAGE's new album, "Match Made In Hell", this summer. This powerhouse band out of Boston has been winning over the fans and the media for several years now and is well-positioned for the big time, with a collection of songs that embrace the spirit of their classic roots while capturing a modern active rock sound.

A relentless work ethic combined with a special chemistry between the band members and their fans has earned BAD MARRIAGE a loyal and constantly growing audience, plus appearances on the Monsters Of Rock cruise and the Monsters On The Mountain festival, as well as opening slots on tour with BUCKCHERRY, TESLA, VANDENBERG and more.

"BAD MARRIAGE has been on our radar for a while," Keel explains. "I've been equally impressed by their aggressive pursuit of success and the aggressive admiration the fans have for this band and their music."

"Trying to make it in rock n roll these days is like a heavyweight fight," says BAD MARRIAGE guitarist Mike Fitz, "and we want people in our corner who aren't ever going to throw in the towel. RFK Media has a proven track record and together we're going the distance."

Skeoch, who joined BAD MARRIAGE in 2023, echoes that vote of confidence. "I've known Ron Keel since the '80s, and that guy never quits or backs down," the guitarist says. "It's really cool how we've come full circle now and are all working together to take this band and this music to the next level."

RFK Media managing partner Aaron Fischer signed BAD MARRIAGE on the 2025 Monsters Of Rock cruise.

"There was no prenuptial agreement; we just eloped," he says. "BAD MARRIAGE and RFK Media are truly a match made in hell, built upon our love of the music and the fans."

BAD MARRIAGE is: Jonny Paquin (vocals),Mike Fitz (lead guitar),Tommy Skeoch (lead/rhythm guitar),Ian Haggerty (rhythm guitar),Todd Boisvert (bass) and Michael Delaney (drums).

Skeoch left TESLA in 2006 to receive treatment for substance-abuse issues.

Skeoch, who was a founding member of TESLA, played on the Sacramento five-piece defining albums, including 1986 debut "Mechanical Resonance" and 1990's "Five Man Acoustical Jam".

Tommy was fired from TESLA in 1994 due to substance abuse issues. He rejoined TESLA when the band reformed more than two and a half decades ago following a brief hiatus.