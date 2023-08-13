Former VITAL REMAINS Vocalist BRIAN WERNER Joins Newly Reactivated TERRORIZER

Former VITAL REMAINS vocalist Brian Werner has joined the newly reactivated TERRORIZER.

Werner, who left VITAL REMAINS in 2019 after a seven-year run with the group, announced his addition to TERRORIZER in a social media post earlier today (Sunday, August 13). He wrote: "Been quiet about this for a little while, but now I got the thumbs up to announce that I will be singing for TERRORIZER with Pete [Sandoval, drums] and David [Vincent, bass]...... time to get back to work. Super excited to also be jamming with my brother Richie Brown too.......get ready the world is about to fall".

Sandoval announced TERRORIZER's comeback last week, confirming that he would be joined by his onetime MORBID ANGEL and current I AM MORBID bandmate Vincent.

Just seven months after saying that TERRORIZER was "over" due to his "busy schedule" with his personal life and I AM MORBID, Sandoval took to his social media to announce that TERRORIZER will perform on October 22 at the Maranhão Open Air 2023 in São Luís, Brazil.

"Hey Brazil #terrorizer is ready for you," Pete wrote. "This time with my friend and original member (World Downfall 89 Hordes of Zombies @officialdavidvincent ."

Before Sandoval recorded MORBID ANGEL's first album, 1989's "Altars Of Madness", he performed on two demos and a split album with his original band TERRORIZER. Today, the group's 1989 full-length debut "World Downfall" is still considered a pinnacle for death metal and grindcore, featuring impossibly fast blast-beats and double-bass drumming along with a blitzkrieg attack by late guitarist Jesse Pintado (NAPALM DEATH),and ex-vocalist Oscar Garcia (NAUSEA). The 1989 lineup was rounded out by Sandoval and Vincent on bass.

Over the next twenty-three years, Sandoval took time between MORBID ANGEL albums to continue working with TERRORIZER, recording two more cataclysmic full-lengths, 2006's "Darker Days Ahead" and 2012's "Hordes Of Zombies". Six years down the burning highway, TERRORIZER released 2018's "Caustic Attack", described at the time as "their heaviest and most eclectic album to date."

Back in 2021, it was announced that TERRORIZER had signed a worldwide deal with Earache Records. At that time, the band's lineup had consisted of Sandoval, Lee Harrison on guitar, and Sam Molina on bass/vocals.

Last fall, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM). Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID, which also includes guitarist Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO),on October 16, 2022 at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Vincent told Invisible Oranges in a December 2013 interview that Pete had "found Jesus," which meant that Sandoval and MORBID ANGEL were no longer "compatible."

Less than a decade ago, Vincent spoke to told Capital Chaos TV about his guest appearance on TERRORIZER's 2012 album "Hordes Of Zombies". He said: "It was a lot of fun [laying down the bass tracks on the CD]. He asked me if I'd be willing to play on the record, and of course I said yes. It's a good record. It's obviously a different style to MORBID ANGEL, and that's okay. We like all kinds of music."