Founding MUSHROOMHEAD Singer JEFFREY 'NOTHING' HATRIX Reaches Settlement With STEVE 'SKINNY' FELTON In Lawsuit Over Unpaid Royalties

Jeffrey Hatrix (pictured),also known as Jeffrey Nothing (born Jeffrey Lewis Hetrick),formerly the haunting voice and co-founder behind Cleveland's pioneering alterna-metal and industrial collective MUSHROOMHEAD, has reached a settlement with the band's drummer and producer Steve "Skinny" Felton, ending a case in which Hatrix alleged copyright infringement and failure to pay him royalties that he was owed.

In his original lawsuit, which was filed in August 2024, Hatrix, who left MUSHROOMHEAD in 2018, claimed that he had not received royalties for his music "for several years at least", despite the fact that he wrote or helped write 148 songs during his time with the band.

On Monday, February 9, the two parties filed a notice of dismissal with prejudice in federal court in Cleveland, meaning that the suit may never be refiled or proceeded with in the future.

Jeffrey has since shared the following statement via social media: "As a lot of you know, there has been an ongoing lawsuit between myself and my former band. I'm happy to report that the situation is settled and over.

"From here out, there will be nothing negative about MUSHROOMHEAD or Skinny on my page. He came to the table amicably and honorably and we found a solution that made both of us happy.

"Skinny and I founded MUSHROOMHEAD and it's great to see the fanbase and community it has built. I'm proud of that and I know he is. MUSHROOMHEAD is his and I wish him the best. My creative baby is now my solo work.

"Will I ever work with SHROOM again? Time will tell. I'm not against it. But I have no ill feelings either way. I want everybody to win.

"Thank you all for your years of support and for having my back when it was needed, but from here on out it's nothing but positivity in that direction. I said I was done with drama and I meant it."

When Hatrix's lawsuit was first filed, he claimed that "most of the [MUSHROOMHEAD] performing arts copyright registrations were registered as Stephen Felton being the copyright claimant. And, although on many songs [Hatrix] was given proper credit for his participation in creating said works, there seems to be no record of mechanical royalty payments stemming from these performing arts registrations."

In the years prior to Hatrix's exit from MUSHROOMHEAD, "Felton's actions … became more nefarious, including the doctoring of publishing splits giving Skinny (Felton) double pay under 2 names 'Tenafly Viper' and just plain 'Steve Felton', along with 30% going to him under 'unknown publicist' and 'unknown writer'," the lawsuit read. "In fact, most of the publishing splits seem to have disappeared as plaintiff has not received any mechanical royalties to speak of for several years at least.

"Although the money coming increased, plaintiff was apparently receiving pennies on the dollar," the lawsuit added. "[Hatrix] was paid an 'allowance' $1,200 per week per, per tour. In fact, plaintiff was paid almost nothing beyond this and is due his publishing and other, royalties, income from touring, sales and royalties from film media, along with loss from other sources of income to be determined."

Hatrix's attorney Ronald Stanley told Cleveland.com in August 2024 that Hatrix was seeking at least $3.5 million, but clarified that "we don't know all what he is entitled to yet."

Jeffrey left MUSHROOMHEAD in March 2018, stating at the time: "I am coming to you today with a heavy heart to announce that I am leaving MUSHROOMHEAD. It is a decision that I did not make easily, but one I made for reasons that are best for me as an artist and musician at this juncture in my career." The vocalist went on to thank "the craziest, fucking loyal and amazing fans" for the "once in a lifetime privilege" of performing for them while touring and recording with the group.

A few months later, Hatrix discussed his exit while appearing on the "ADHD" podcast, saying that "my issue was there was only one chief [Steve Felton], and that's not how it started. That really catapulted us all backwards. I feel like we could have done so much more… Things could have all been different and friendly, but I don't believe my former band has that in their vocabulary. I never wanted it like that. It's odd."

He added: "I left the band because I couldn't do it anymore. I stayed for a long time for the fans and it just got to be like, 'Sorry I just can't do it anymore.' I was trying to leave on semi-amicable terms and then that never happened… I got to the point where I didn't even want to go on tour anymore. There was one tour where I felt like I was in need of having every tooth pulled out of my head. The stress was so bad, it felt like that. That ended up not being the case. Once I got home, I was fine. Sometimes a bus can feel like a prison cell or your bunk can feel like a casket or you're doing time or you're not even alive anymore… When it was cool, I liked it. When it became somebody's little game, for lack of a better word, it became very ugly and something I wanted to get out of as soon as I could."