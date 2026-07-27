Founding SAVATAGE Bassist KEITH COLLINS Is Suffering From Dementia

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help founding SAVATAGE bassist Keith Collins, who is battling dementia.

Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — and behavioral abilities to such an extent that it interferes with a person's daily life and activities. Dementia ranges in severity from the mildest stage, when it is just beginning to affect a person's functioning, to the most severe stage, when the person must depend completely on others for help with basic activities of daily living.

Keith's former KRUNCH bandmate Glenn Dillman, who started the GoFundMe, wrote in an introductory message: "Keith Collins has been a driving force in the Tampa Bay music scene for decades. As the original bass player in SAVATAGE, founder of Keith Collins KRUNCH, and co-host of 'The Pit' radio show on 98rock, Keith helped shape the rise of heavy metal music locally and worldwide. He also published The Spike music magazine and created the Tampa Bay Metal Awards, always working to support and uplift fellow musicians. Keith's passion and dedication have left a lasting impact on countless lives, including mine as one of his bandmates.

"Now, Keith is facing a difficult chapter. He is suffering from dementia and, due to circumstances early in his life, is unable to qualify for social security benefits that could help with his worsening condition. Without an income, Keith needs help with daily living expenses and, most importantly, legal assistance to establish his identity so he can finally access the benefits he deserves. This support is crucial for his well-being and peace of mind.

"Any help you can give will make a real difference for Keith during this challenging time. Your generosity will not only provide for his immediate needs but also help secure his future. Thank you for supporting someone who has given so much to the music community and to those around him."

Collins was a member of SAVATAGE from 1981 to 1985, having performed with the band in its earlier incarnation as AVATAR through SAVATAGE's first three albums, "Sirens", "The Dungeons Are Calling" and "Power Of The Night".

SAVATAGE 1985 promotional photo courtesy of Atlantic Records