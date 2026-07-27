ROB ZOMBIE's Wife SHERI MOON ZOMBIE Releases Debut Single And Music Video, 'I Love My Robot'

Cult icon, actress, designer, and longtime horror favorite Sheri Moon Zombie — wife of vocalist, film director, screenwriter and film producer Rob Zombie — expands her creative universe today with the release of her debut single and music video, "I Love My Robot". Helmed by acclaimed producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris and accompanied by a video directed by Rob Zombie, the track blends retro sci-fi, playful camp, and infectious hooks into an irresistibly offbeat anthem that is unmistakably Sheri.

Equal parts tongue inncheek and surprisingly timely, "I Love My Robot" offers a witty take on life in an increasingly algorithm-driven world. Beneath its infectious energy and B-movie charm, the song celebrates imagination, individuality, and the simple joy of thinking for yourself. It's a playful reminder that while technology may make life easier, nothing can replace genuine creativity or human connection.

Coinciding with today's release, Nuclear Blast has launched pre-orders for an exclusive 12-inch picture disc featuring "I Love My Robot" on Side A and Rob Zombie's "Sir Lord Acid Wolfman" on Side B. Limited to just 600 copies worldwide (500 US / 100 EU),the one-time pressing is scheduled for release on October 30, making it an essential collector's item for fans of the Zombie universe.

The release also arrives ahead of Rob Zombie's North American summer tour with Marilyn Manson in support of his latest studio album, "The Great Satan", further celebrating a creatively prolific year for the Zombie camp.

After nine years of dating, Rob and Sheri tied the knot on Halloween 2002.

Sheri said that tying the knot on October 31 was "kinda by accident."

"We'd been together for nine years already, and we had the wedding planner and all that stupid stuff, and we were taking a walk in the neighborhood and were like, 'Let's just elope,' " she said. "It was the best thing we did. I was so happy."

Sheri and Rob have collaborated on many projects, including the WHITE ZOMBIE music video "Living Dead Girl", Rob's first feature film "House Of 1000 Corpses" and his Netflix movie remake of the '60s TV hit "The Munsters".

Rob had his last name legally changed from Cummings to Zombie in 1996, and when the pair wed, Sheri took the name as well.