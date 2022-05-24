FOZZY Announces Summer/Fall 2022 North American Tour

FOZZY Announces Summer/Fall 2022 North American TourMay 24, 2022
International rock powerhouse FOZZY, led by multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho and acclaimed guitar guru Rich Ward, has announced a fall leg of its headlining "Save The World" tour supporting its celebrated new studio album, "Boombox". The 20-date trek, featuring special guests NO RESOLVE and GFM, will kick off September 8 in Columbus, Ohio and travel throughout the U.S. and Canada, stopping in such cities as Louisville, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Richmond, Baltimore, Montreal, Toronto, and Philadelphia, before wrapping October 10 in Virginia Beach. Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 25, with the general on sale beginning Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. EST. Visit fozzyrock.com/tour for more info and to purchase tickets.
"2022 has already been the biggest and best year in FOZZY's career," shares Jericho. "From 'Judas' going gold with 500,000 units sold, to 'I Still Burn' being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the 'Save The World' tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September! So come celebrate 'Boombox' (which critics are calling our best album ever),the power of rock 'n' roll and the magic of FOZZY LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats…you're gonna need em!"
Just released May 6 via Century Media/Sony, "Boombox", the band's eighth full-length studio album and follow-up to FOZZY's massive 2017 album "Judas", entered the Neilsen Current Hard Music Albums chart at No. 5 and the Current Rock Albums and Current Digital Albums charts at No. 19 and has already amassed nearly 14 million total streams. "Boombox" features FOZZY's anthemic single "I Still Burn", their newest Top 20 hit at Mainstream Rock radio. The official music video for "I Still Burn" also recently eclipsed 1 million views. The 12-track collection, produced by Johnny Andrews, also features the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".
FOZZY tour dates:
September 08 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
September 09 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
September 10 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
September 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels
September 12 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
September 15 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater
September 16 - Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater
September 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
September 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
September 19 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
September 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground
September 30 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
October 01 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
October 02 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
October 03 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault
October 06 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques
October 07 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
October 08 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
October 09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
October 10 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
In November 2020, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
This past January, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).
Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.
When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."
FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals),Rich Ward (guitars, vocals),Grant Brooks (drums),Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).