FOZZY Announces Summer/Fall 2022 North American Tour

International rock powerhouse FOZZY, led by multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho and acclaimed guitar guru Rich Ward, has announced a fall leg of its headlining "Save The World" tour supporting its celebrated new studio album, "Boombox". The 20-date trek, featuring special guests NO RESOLVE and GFM, will kick off September 8 in Columbus, Ohio and travel throughout the U.S. and Canada, stopping in such cities as Louisville, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Richmond, Baltimore, Montreal, Toronto, and Philadelphia, before wrapping October 10 in Virginia Beach. Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 25, with the general on sale beginning Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. EST. Visit fozzyrock.com/tour for more info and to purchase tickets.

"2022 has already been the biggest and best year in FOZZY's career," shares Jericho. "From 'Judas' going gold with 500,000 units sold, to 'I Still Burn' being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the 'Save The World' tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September! So come celebrate 'Boombox' (which critics are calling our best album ever),the power of rock 'n' roll and the magic of FOZZY LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats…you're gonna need em!"

Just released May 6 via Century Media/Sony, "Boombox", the band's eighth full-length studio album and follow-up to FOZZY's massive 2017 album "Judas", entered the Neilsen Current Hard Music Albums chart at No. 5 and the Current Rock Albums and Current Digital Albums charts at No. 19 and has already amassed nearly 14 million total streams. "Boombox" features FOZZY's anthemic single "I Still Burn", their newest Top 20 hit at Mainstream Rock radio. The official music video for "I Still Burn" also recently eclipsed 1 million views. The 12-track collection, produced by Johnny Andrews, also features the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".

FOZZY tour dates:

September 08 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

September 09 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

September 10 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

September 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

September 12 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

September 15 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

September 16 - Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater

September 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

September 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

September 19 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

September 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

September 30 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

October 01 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

October 02 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

October 03 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault

October 06 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

October 07 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

October 08 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

October 09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 10 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

In November 2020, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

This past January, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals),Rich Ward (guitars, vocals),Grant Brooks (drums),Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).