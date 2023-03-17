FOZZY Is Putting Finishing Touches On Brand New Single: 'It's Awesome'

In a new interview with Wes Styles of Rock 96.7 (WIHN-FM),FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho was asked if there are any plans for his band to release new music as a follow-up to "Boombox", FOZZY's eighth studio offering, which came out last May. Chris responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We released 'Boombox' back, almost a year ago now. And it's kind of a bad thing about a record, is you put all this time and all this heart and soul into 12 songs. Three of 'em are singles; all of 'em went Top 10. Three more of them we play live; they all go over great. And six of them just kind of disappear into the FOZZY song graveyard. And that bothers me because there's great songs there. So I think what we're gonna do for a while is just release singles. I think that's the business model we wanna do, 'cause I don't want these great songs like 'Omen' or 'The Worst Is Yet To Come', 'Army Of One' — all of these great tunes that if you have 'Boombox', people go nuts for them, and they'll never be played.

"I think we're gonna release another single probably in a month or two — or probably a little bit longer, 'cause we're still kind of [putting] the finishing touches on it," Chris revealed. "But it's awesome. And we're excited to do that — release a song every few months rather than two years in between a record that comes and goes very quickly."

Last November, FOZZY completed a 10-date U.K. tour. It marked the band's first live appearances since FOZZY postponed the remaining dates of its summer/fall 2022 "Save The World" tour due to a throat injury suffered by Jericho, who is also a wrestling superstar. According to FOZZY, Jericho sustained a bruised larynx in August at the AEW "Quake By The Lake" event in Minnesota where he squared off against Jon Moxley for the interim AEW world championship.

The official music video for "I Still Burn" recently eclipsed two million views.

The 12-track "Boombox" also features the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".

In January 2022, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals),Rich Ward (guitars, vocals),Grant Brooks (drums),Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).