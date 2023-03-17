MIKKEY DEE Is 'Glad' LEMMY Doesn't Have To Deal With Today's 'Political Correctness': 'He Would Be Going Crazy'

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, former MOTÖRHEAD drummer Mikkey Dee was asked to share a particularly memorable "crazy" story that happened during his time with the band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's the hardest question you can ask me, because like Lemmy [late MOTÖRHEAD frontman Ian Kilmister] used to say, 'We are 'Spinal Tap' with no script.' Because there was shit happening — funny stuff — every single day. But I can't just take one [incident]; it's too hard because we had so much fun together, and there was so much craziness happening that today sometimes if I'm lying in bed thinking back on certain tours or whatever, I go, 'I can't believe that happened.' Today it's almost impossible to think because the world has changed so much with acceptance of everything. One thing I'm glad Lemmy [doesn't] have to experience is this fucking political correctness that I can't stand."

Asked if he thinks MOTÖRHEAD would be "canceled" today if the band was still active, Mikkey replied: "We would be so off the scale. I mean, to play a joke on someone and then to take a joke from someone, that is life; that's the way it should be. But today you can't say anything, really, before people freak out over absolutely nothing. And no sense of humor at all.

"So, I'm glad Lemmy doesn't have to experience this because he would be going fucking crazy," he added. "'Cause he was a jokester, and with MOTÖRHEAD we played jokes on each other all the time, and with other people. And we were good sports, and we could take any kind of joke back. So that's how we were. That's why a lot of craziness happened in a very funny way. But thinking about some of this shit, I go, 'Oh my God. If we would do this now, we would be in jail. We would be off this planet. They'd put us on the moon, for sure.'"

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete a European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.