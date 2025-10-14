FOZZY, KUARANTINE, KILLER DWARFS Among Confirmed Bands For 2026 'Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea' Cruise

World champion pro wrestler, lead singer of FOZZY, and New York Times best-selling author Chris Jericho and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, have rung the bell for Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea: The Seventh Cruise Of A Seventh Cruise, sailing November 7-11, 2026 from Miami, Florida to Bimini, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Jewel. Presales for Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea alumni will be available October 20; first round pre-sale signups are available now through October 21 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Final round pre-sale signups will conclude October 26 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Public on-sales begin October 28 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) exclusively at www.chrisjerichocruise.com. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they make reservations before May 11, 2026, or while cabins last.

Presided over, as always, by the Regent Of The Rager himself Chris Jericho, the seventh sailing of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea will once again feature four high-flying days of pro wrestling mayhem, loud music, and immersive adventure on the Caribbean Sea, featuring an all-star assortment of legendary superstars of the squared circle, including Jeff Hardy, Saraya, The Great Muta, Dave LaGreca, Nic Nemeth, Bully Ray, Elayna Black, Ted DiBiase, Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, The Shockmaster, Vampiro, The Blue Meanie, A.J. Francis, Natalia Markova, Victoria Crawford, "Kid Chocolate" Mo Jabari, Indi Hartwell, Lacey Lane, Kacy Catanzaro, Ricky Knight Jr., Sonny Onoo, Chris Van Vliet, Gabby LaSpisa, and more to be announced. The incredibly stacked card will also boast electrifying musical performances by FOZZY, THE IRON MAIDENS, KUARANTINE, GUARDIANS OF THE JUKEBOX, DOWNSTAIT, KILLER DWARFS, THE VIOLENT HOUR, BEASTO BLANCO, PEROXWHY?GEN, LITTLE MISS NASTY, JEREMY WOULD LET ME DROWN, DAVID ROY and DUELING PIANOS; the comedy stylings of Brad Williams, April Macie, J.B. Ball and Marcus Monroe; live podcast recordings (including "Talk Is Jericho", "The Paranormal 60 With Dave Schrader" and "Rulebreakers With Saraya"),and an extensive selection of talent-hosted experiences, autograph and photo sessions, paranormal activities, and more.

The Norwegian Jewel will go all out to make certain Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea: The Seventh Cruise Of A Seventh Cruise is the most exciting festival cruise ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs),the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Ragers will have the chance to explore and enjoy the crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches in the breathtaking island of Bimini, Bahamas — a first-time port of call for Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea situated only 50 miles from Miami in the Bahamas' western-most chain of islands. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

Acclaimed actor, wrestler, musician, best-selling author, podcaster, game show host, and television personality Chris Jericho has established himself as a multi-faceted performer with millions of fans worldwide. Jericho is one of the most popular performers in the history of professional wrestling. In 2001, he was crowned the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) undisputed champion, and in 2017, became the first-ever "double grand slam" champion in WWE history. He then signed with All Elite Wrestling. In January 2019, he became their first world champion and proceeded to help make AEW the hottest wrestling company in the world today.

Jericho hosts the hugely popular "Talk Is Jericho" podcast from Westwood One that has amassed more than 350 million downloads over 1,200 episodes. Topics are diverse with past guests including of the biggest names in wrestling, entertainment, comedy, and the paranormal like Steve Austin, Duff McKagan, Paul Stanley, Lars Ulrich, Kiefer Sutherland, Angus Young, Stormy Daniels, Mike Tyson, Kevin Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Ric Flair, Alice Cooper, Zakk Wylde, and so many more.

Chris is the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band FOZZY, whose 2017 album, "Judas", has over 250 million worldwide streams to date. The RIAA gold-certified title track has over 72 million YouTube views, was No. 1 on iTunes charts in eight different countries, and spent nine weeks in the top 10 on the Active Rock charts in the U.S. "Boombox", the band's eighth studio album, arrived in 2022 and their newest single, "Fall In Line", was their ninth Top 10 Modern Rock radio hit.