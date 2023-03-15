  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO Gets Street He Grew Up On Renamed After Him

March 15, 2023

FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho was honored by Scott Gillingham, mayor of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with a street named after him. He was also presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal by Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson.

On Wednesday morning (March 15),several hours before Jericho's show in Winnipeg with All Elite Wrestling (AEW),Gillingham held a news conference where he said: "In recognition of Chris's accomplishments and for his consistent, constant, years of efforts of being a great ambassador for the City of Winnipeg, the Wordsworth Way between Browning Boulevard and Westwood Drive will receive an honorary street naming as Chris Jericho Way."

Born Christopher Keith Irvine in Manhasset, New York, Jericho said that having the street he grew up on named after him "is the coolest," adding: "It means a lot to me. It's a huge honor. My mom and my grandma both have passed away, but this is something that would make me legit to both of them. Holy smokes, we named Wordsworth Way after Chris Jericho."

In presenting Jericho with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, which honors Manitoban community heroes who have demonstrated selflessness and charitable endeavors, Stefanson said: "Chris has always answered the call, whether it be donating to help victims of the Alberta forest fires or more recently to Damar Hamlin's charity toy drive. He has also worked with the Inspire Foundation, participated in charity hockey games in support of Cheering for Children and the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation and is the spokesperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation."

"I'm a very proud Winnipegger. Always have been, always will be," Jericho said. "Everywhere I go around the world, I talk about Winnipeg and how great it is."

Chris was previously awarded the Order of the Buffalo Hunt and has also received the key to Winnipeg.

German power metal band HELLOWEEN's 1985 album "Walls Of Jericho" was the inspiration behind Chris's wrestling moniker.

FOZZY started off nearly two and a half decades ago as a cover band called FOZZY OSBOURNE, with Chris initially taking on the persona of "Moongoose McQueen."

FOZZY's 2017 single "Judas", off the band's seventh studio album — also called "Judas" — became the group's biggest hit, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and the No. 1 spot on the SiriusXM Octane chart.

Last year, the "Judas" title track was certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for accumulating 500,000 certified units.

Find more on Fozzy
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).