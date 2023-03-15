FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO Gets Street He Grew Up On Renamed After Him

FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho was honored by Scott Gillingham, mayor of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with a street named after him. He was also presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal by Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson.

On Wednesday morning (March 15),several hours before Jericho's show in Winnipeg with All Elite Wrestling (AEW),Gillingham held a news conference where he said: "In recognition of Chris's accomplishments and for his consistent, constant, years of efforts of being a great ambassador for the City of Winnipeg, the Wordsworth Way between Browning Boulevard and Westwood Drive will receive an honorary street naming as Chris Jericho Way."

Born Christopher Keith Irvine in Manhasset, New York, Jericho said that having the street he grew up on named after him "is the coolest," adding: "It means a lot to me. It's a huge honor. My mom and my grandma both have passed away, but this is something that would make me legit to both of them. Holy smokes, we named Wordsworth Way after Chris Jericho."

In presenting Jericho with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, which honors Manitoban community heroes who have demonstrated selflessness and charitable endeavors, Stefanson said: "Chris has always answered the call, whether it be donating to help victims of the Alberta forest fires or more recently to Damar Hamlin's charity toy drive. He has also worked with the Inspire Foundation, participated in charity hockey games in support of Cheering for Children and the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation and is the spokesperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation."

"I'm a very proud Winnipegger. Always have been, always will be," Jericho said. "Everywhere I go around the world, I talk about Winnipeg and how great it is."

Chris was previously awarded the Order of the Buffalo Hunt and has also received the key to Winnipeg.

German power metal band HELLOWEEN's 1985 album "Walls Of Jericho" was the inspiration behind Chris's wrestling moniker.

FOZZY started off nearly two and a half decades ago as a cover band called FOZZY OSBOURNE, with Chris initially taking on the persona of "Moongoose McQueen."

FOZZY's 2017 single "Judas", off the band's seventh studio album — also called "Judas" — became the group's biggest hit, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and the No. 1 spot on the SiriusXM Octane chart.

Last year, the "Judas" title track was certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for accumulating 500,000 certified units.