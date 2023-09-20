FOZZY's New Single 'Spotlight' To Finally Arrive 'In The Next Month Or So'

During an appearance on this morning's (Wednesday, September 20) edition of the "Jim Kerr Rock & Roll Morning Show" on New York City's Q104.3 radio station, FOZZY singer Chris Jericho revealed that the band's new single, "Spotlight", which was originally scheduled to arrive on August 25, will now be made available "in the next month or so."

Speaking about FOZZY's plans for the coming months, Chris said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're going back out again in October in the States. We're going back to the U.K. in February. We have a new song that's coming out very soon as well. 'Cause that's the thing. Albums are becoming such a strange concept in this day and age. We put out a record about a year and change ago that we worked on for, like, three years because of the pandemic and everything like that, and three of the songs went Top 10, three more of the songs go over great live and the other six songs just kind of go to the dead-song graveyard It's, like, these songs are all great songs. So I think what we're gonna start doing is just releasing singles, releasing one song at a time, and just do that every three or four months to constantly have a song out there. And so that's we're getting ready to do — release our new song in the next month or so."

This past July, FOZZY guitarist Rich "The Duke" Ward told Diesel of Greenville, South Carolina's 93.3 Planet Rocks that "Spotlight" is "a fantastic song. Anyone who's known me for any length of time always knows I'm [a fan] of dance riffs. I mean, [my longtime band] STUCK MOJO was just a dance band dressed up in evil, heavy metal riffs. I've always been a fan of both. And partially [that was because] I grew up in the late '70s, early '80s in the disco era. That was what music was popular; that was the most popular soundtrack, the most popular album when I was a kid. And I Is loved dance music — Donna Summer and KOOL & THE GANG. These are people that put out albums that I was always in love with. And I loved Dick Clark, I loved America's Top 40, but I also loved 'Soul Train'. This is part of my DNA."

He continued: "So, this new song is a heavy metal dance song. It's just perfect. It's so suited for who I am as a guy and as a musician, as a songwriter. Jericho loves it. It's [producer] Johnny's [Andrews] kind of brainchild. So we're all dunking basketballs; [we're] so excited about it. 'Cause any time you have a new that everybody's on board…

"When you have a band and there's a lot of personalities and people involved in it, there's always somebody who's holding their nose, going, 'Okay, yeah. Okay. New song. Sure.' And they're trying their best to like it, but they don't really, and they're putting their best face forward on this," he added.

"Everyone loves the new song. It's a super-rad song."

FOZZY's latest album, "Boombox", came out in May 2022 and featured the song "I Still Burn", which recently eclipsed two and a half million views on YouTube. It also included the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".

This past spring, FOZZY spent time on the road with UGLY KID JOE as part of the latter band's first tour of the United States in 27 years.

In January 2022, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Rich Ward (guitar).

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Jericho, Ward, Brooks, Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).