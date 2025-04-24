WEDNESDAY 13 Teams Up With FASTER PUSSYCAT's TAIME DOWNE On New Song 'No Apologies'

Slaying audiences across North America on his "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" tour celebrating 20 years of "Transylvania 90210", Wednesday 13 has just unleashed the biggest surprise in his bag of tricks — brand-new single "No Apologies" featuring FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe. The track appears on the band's upcoming full-length album, "Mid Death Crisis", out this Friday, April 25 via Napalm Records.

"No Apologies" wastes no time ripping into a heavy rock rager, laced with fiery guitar leads and even more searing lyrics. The fast-romping anthem is an unapologetic exorcism of toxic demons and even more toxic people, and arrives alongside a new music video, also featuring Taime Downe.

Wednesday 13 comments: "This is the most rock 'n' roll song I've written in years. I wanted to go back to my roots, and my roots are '80s glam. The name at the top of that list was FASTER PUSSYCAT, so it made total sense to have Taime Downe guest on this track. Having one of my rock 'n' roll idols alongside me in the studio was an honor. We whipped up a nasty little middle finger salute to ourselves on this one, and the result is 'No Apologies'."

After returning in 2022 with his widely acclaimed full-length album "Horrifier", as well as several major tours supporting his solo work and celebrated MURDERDOLLS-centric shows, world-renowned fearsome frontman Wednesday 13 is back with another slew of harbingers of horror to slay the masses.

The Duke Of Spook himself dubs "Mid Death Crisis" as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots! Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (LIFE, SEX & DEATH, ENUFF Z'NUFF, ANTIPRODUCT) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, PRONG, DEVILDRIVER) the album oozes infectious 1980s sleaze metal energy.

Eerie introductory track "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" vibrates with electricity before industrial-tinged "Decease And Desist" kicks in full blast. Wednesday 13's trademark crooning wastes no time entering the fold as he careens through the high-octane horror anthem, before tracks like "Rotting Away" and "Blood Storm" ensnare with metallic goth-punk energy that will have crowds moving wall to wall. Featuring Downe on guest vocals, standout heavy rocker "No Apologies" is a fast-romping exorcism of toxic demons, while the triumphant mini-murder ballad "Decapitation" riles up listeners with a catchy lead riff before making a hard left into a theatrical bridge straight out of a sinister '60s sock hop! Ragers like "In Misery", "Xanaxtasy" and "Sick And Violent" explore various genres of metal, injecting the album with elements of gripping heaviness for any listener, while downtempo stunners "I Hurt You" and "My Funeral" approach a more pensive territory.

Although its title, "Mid Death Crisis", may suggest otherwise, the Duke Of Spook shows zero signs of stopping on this refreshingly powerful and multi-faceted entry into the Wednesday 13 hall of horrific history.

"Mid Death Crisis" track listing:

01. There's No Such Thing As Monsters

02. Decease And Desist

03. When The Devil Commands

04. Rotting Away

05. No Apologies (feat. Taime Downe)

06. Decapitation

07. In Misery

08. Blood Storm

09. Xanaxtasy

10. I Hurt You

11. My Funeral

12. Sick And Violent

WEDNESDAY 13 is:

Wednesday 13 - Lead Vocals / Guitar

Jack Tankersley - Guitar

Troy Doebbler - Bass

Mike Dupke - Drums

Ashes - Lead Guitar

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux