FRANK HANNON Explains Why Fans Shouldn't Expect A TESLA Box Set Any Time Soon

In a new interview with Ruben Mosqueda of We Go To 11, TESLA guitarist and founding member Frank Hannon spoke about the possibility of a box set from TESLA in the not-too-distant future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That idea of a box set that has been kicked around for ages. And there's always been some kind of hang-up with the ownership of our early demo tapes. I think Warner Brothers or somebody owns it. I don't really know. That's not my department. So I think at this point, I don't think a box set is gonna happen yet. But the guy that would be to talk to you about that is [TESLA bassist] Brian Wheat. He's really into those kinds of things, and he's been fighting for years trying to make a box set happen. The good news is, though, I did dig up some old demo tapes, cassettes, of 'Hang Tough' and 'Heaven's Trail' and all the work tapes that we did for the second album [1989's 'The Great Radio Controversy']; they're outtakes. But there again, we don't know legally if we can put that stuff out."

He added: "Box sets are kind of a thing where it just shows the past. And I think we're more focused on the future."

Back in December 2020, Wheat said that there was "tons" of unreleased material from TESLA that he would like to make available to the fans. The bassist, who was promoting his autobiography, "Son Of A Milkman: My Crazy Life With Tesla", at the time told LiveSigning: "We've been trying to put out a box set for several years. But there's a question as to who has the ownership of it, whether is us or Universal. So we came close to trying to put something out for the 25th anniversary, which was gonna be a box set, and it kind of stalled. Now, when this COVID thing goes over, or whatever, we'll maybe go back to them and try to come up with a deal that's good for both parties — the band and [the label]. But yeah, there's tons of stuff. There's a whole box set, yeah. And it's one of my personal missions — I want it to come out one day."

TESLA released a new six-song EP, "All About Love", last month. The effort includes four versions of the "All About Love" title track (acoustic, electric, hybrid, live); a live version of "Walk Away", a concert favorite from "Reel To Real, Vol. 1"; and another new song, "From The Heart", an instrumental track by Hannon.

Some fans criticized TESLA for adopting a 1980s-style polished production for its latest album, 2019's "Shock". The follow-up to June 2014's "Simplicity" was helmed by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen, whose own group is no stranger to slicked-up, glossy-sounding recordings.

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, original TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs and in the recording studio by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.