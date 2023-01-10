FREDLÖS Feat. ENTOMBED Guitarist ALEX HELLID: 'Otto' Music Video Released

FREDLÖS, the new Stockholm, Sweden-based band featuring ENTOMBED guitarist Alex Hellid, has released the official music video for its latest single, "Otto". The track is taken from FREDLÖS's self-titled debut album, which will arrive on February 10 via Threeman Recordings, Fredlös Produktion and Sound Pollution.

FREDLÖS came together in the spring of 2021, rising from the ashes of previous musical adventures, based in the country around Norrtälje, northeast of Stockholm. United by a deep sense of their historical roots and a love of dark sounds, they create a truly epic landscape, blending heavy guitars with more traditional instruments and a need to relate history true to the facts. The result is a brooding yet effortlessly melodic sound where the listener can survive and thrive in the dark.

"Fredlös" contains nine dark, heavy, intense songs. Lyrically the album is a journey through the late Middle Ages, recounting the historical events from the perspective of the common people. Musically, it's a tour de force that defies any one description, weaving metal, rock, folk, and traditional music themes into a rich and varied tapestry.

"Fredlös" track listing:

01. Våt Varm Jord

02. Otto

03. Farsot

04. Missväxt

05. Fredlös

06. Uppror

07. Undergång

08. Deus

09. Requiem

FREDLÖS previously already released two singles, "Farsot" and "Våt Varm Jord", the latter of which was described as "seven minutes and 22 seconds of swirling, dynamic, beautiful heavy music introducing the first chapter of FREDLÖS, where you are implored to reject the light and embrace the wet warm soil."

Hellid and ENTOMBED frontman Lars-Göran "LG" Petrov had been embroiled in a legal battle over the ENTOMBED name for several years prior to the singer's March 2021 death after a battle with bile duct cancer. He was 49 years old.