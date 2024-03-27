FU MANCHU Announces New Album 'The Return Of Tomorrow'

Groundbreaking pioneers of SoCal desert rock FU MANCHU have announced details of their 14th album, "The Return Of Tomorrow", which will be released on June 14 via the band's label At The Dojo Records.

FU MANCHU's follow-up to the critically lauded "Clone Of The Universe" (2018) and the band's first-ever double album is a sonic journey through massively heavy riffage, otherworldly space jams and mellow rock anthems divided into two records.

A 4,000-unit limited-edition double-vinyl version of "The Return Of Tomorrow" pressed at 45RPM and packaged in a glossy gatefold jacket with one "space"-colored LP and one "sky"-colored LP is available now for pre-order with an exclusive merch design here.

Commenting on the impending record, founding guitarist and vocalist Scott Hill says: "When I listen to music, it's either all heavy stuff with no mellow stuff mixed in or just softer stuff with no heavy stuff. I know a lot of bands like to mix it up and we have done that before, but I always tend to listen to all of one type of thing or the other. So, I figured we should do a double record with seven heavy fuzzy songs on one record and the other record six mellow(er) songs fully realizing that maybe I'm the only person that likes to listen to stuff that way. We kept both the records to around 25-30 minutes each as to make it a full-length release, but not have each record be too long. We don't write a lot of mellow(er) stuff in FU MANCHU, but a lot of the riffs worked minus the fuzz.

"If you're a vinyl person, both records are pressed at 45rpm to give it the best sound quality. If you're a digital person, can make your own playlist and mix both the records together."

Today, the band reveals the album's artwork, track list and first single, "Hands Of The Zodiac", a heavy, fuzzed out jam replete with scorching guitar solos meant to be cranked at maximum volume.

Adding about the single, Hill sates: "'Hands Of The Zodiac' is about an astrologer friend of mine who would always ask if we wanted to know anything about our future whenever we would hangout. He would look to the stars at night and ramble off all these weird predictions, none of which ever came true. He would say 'zodiac hands' and face the palm of his hand at you. I would always try to remember the things he said and almost every line in the song is something he said. For example, 'Wheels / Motion / So Impressed,' is based on how he talked about my writing songs / practicing / touring with the band ('you got those wheels in motion)' and FU MANCHU's accomplishments ('so impressed.') I guess I should have given him a writing credit."

"The Return Of Tomorrow" track listing:

01. Dehumanize

02. Loch Ness Wrecking Machine

03. Hands Of The Zodiac

04. Haze The Hides

05. Roads Of The Lowly

06. (Time Is) Pulling You Under

07. Destroyin' Light

08. Lifetime Waiting

09. Solar Baptized

10. What I Need

11. The Return Of Tomorrow

12. Liquify

13. High Tide

Also announced today, FU MANCHU will embark on European tours in June and October, including performances at festivals Graspop Metal Meeting, Copenhell and Hellfest.

FU MANCHU tour dates:

May 18 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost 2024

June 15 - Tampere, FI - Tavara-asema

June 17 - Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan

June 18 - Oslo, NO - Vulkan Arena

June 19 - Malmo, SE - Plan B

June 21 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22 - Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell

June 24 - Osnabruck, DE - Lagerhalle

June 25 - Cologne, DE - Stollwerck

June 26 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

June 28 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest (Valley Stage)

Oct 12 - Munich, DE - Keep It Low Festival @ Backstage

Oct 13 - Berlin, DE - Heavy Psych Sounds Fest @ Huxleys

Oct 15 - Vienna, AT - Arena

Oct 16 - Aarau, CH - KIFF

Oct 18 - Luxembourg City, LU - Atelier

Oct 19 - Antwerp, BE - Desertfest Belgium

Oct 21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Oct 22 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

Oct 23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Oct 25 - Masstricht, NL - Musiekgeiterj

Oct 26 - Hamburg, DE - Lazy Bones Festival @ Markthalle

Oct 27 - Dresden, DE - Heavy Psych Sounds Fest @ Chemiefabrik

Originally formed in 1985 as a BLACK FLAG-influenced hardcore punk band called VIRULENCE, FU MANCHU has since become one of hard rock's most celebrated names. The band released its first single "Kept Between Trees" in 1990 and in the years following, helped give rise to an iconic style of heavy music born out of the desert and tagged "stoner rock" alongside peers such as KYUSS, MONSTER MAGNET and SLEEP.

Since the band's inception, the quartet has built itself a fanatical army of loyal enthusiasts all drawn to the group's guitar-driven sound and carefree lyrics centered on "classic muscle cars, choppers, vans, skateboarding and science fiction." Over their career, the band has released 13 albums and has performed to sold out audiences all over the world.

In the six years since their last album of new material, Scott Hill, Brad Davis, Bob Balch and Scott Reeder released a live album, six reissues, three new EPs and the soundtrack to Glen E. Friedman's documentary "A Look Back - Dogtown & Z-Boys", in addition to a rigorous touring schedule.

Photo credit: Thom Cooper