ACCEPT Shares Music Video For New Single 'The Reckoning'

Legendary German/American heavy metal titans ACCEPT have shared the official music video for "The Reckoning", the second single from their upcoming album "Humanoid".

Due on April 26 via Napalm Records, "Humanoid" was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

ACCEPT's Wolf Hoffmann states about "The Reckoning": "We're thrilled to release 'The Reckoning' as our second single. It's is one of our favorites from the new album: hard-hitting, solid metal with lyrics about a poignant life theme. We hope the fans enjoy it as much as we do."

Fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on an interactive web site, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save "Humanoid" now to gain access to the web site here.

ACCEPT has never shied away from hot button issues, and this album is no exception. Yet the band's 17th studio album is certainly not a concept album. It deals with topics like AI and how our reliance on technology is gradually stripping away our individuality. ACCEPT offers a warning in this new album and title track, "Humanoid". Since singer Mark Tornillo will never be an advocate for the digital age, he counterbalances the title track with raw emotions, frailties, significant rites of passage we encounter on the path of life and characteristics that make us uniquely human: feeling uncomfortable, getting older, dealing with hurt, disappointment, and the final stop for everyone: death.

"Humanoid" is a ferociously electrifying, dynamic and subtly nuanced platter with tongue in cheek humor, as heard in biblical references on "The Reckoning" — an ode to concert audiences — a thrilling new spin on the "Frankenstein" story and "Straight Up Jack", a track that surely would have been a Bon Scott-approved drinking song.

The opening track "Diving Into Sin" gives listeners a hair-raising energetic jolt with its Middle Eastern-influenced intro, and an almost aggressive, screaming vocal from Tornillo setting the rest of the album up for a most bountiful feast. "Unbreakable" is as much about the band as it is the bond between ACCEPT and their fans, in the concert arena — an easy going "Hey, let's do this" kind of rock song. "Mind Games", on the other hand, has a vintage feel, circa "Metal Heart". "No One Gets Out Alive" seems tailor made for live shows. It says that regardless of life's circumstances, rich, famous, or not, death is the great equalizer. Upbeat and aggressive with guitar interplay, "Southside Of Hell" ends the disc with a wonderful bit of wordplay, courtesy of Tornillo.

"Humanoid" track listing:

01. Diving Into Sin

02. Humanoid

03. Frankenstein

04. Man Up

05. The Reckoning

06. Nobody Gets Out Alive

07. Ravages Of Time

08. Unbreakable

09. Mind Games

10. Straight Up Jack

11. Southside Of Hell

Last month, ACCEPT released the official music video for the "Humanoid" title track. At the time, Wolf stated about the song: "The song plays with the omnipresent topic of artificial intelligence (AI). In a strange way, we have entered exciting times now… This digital revolution has a huge impact, probably bigger than anything humankind has ever gone through. The Industrial Revolution was huge, but this might be even bigger, and we're just at the beginning of it. However, I'm also a little afraid that humanity gets lost and pushed aside in all this stuff. The song is pretty impactful and provoking!”

ACCEPT recently announced a massive European headline tour, with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, ACCEPT will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour.

Hoffmann commented: "I am extremely pleased with 'Humanoid'. The album has great energy throughout! Working with the best metal producer Andy Sneap was once again a lot of fun! We are a great team. We all love the new album and look forward to playing it live! Hope our fans will like it as much as we do.”

ACCEPT is:

Wolf Hoffmann - guitar

Mark Tornillo - vocals

Uwe Lulis - guitar

Martin Motnik - bass

Christopher Williams - drums

This past January, it was announced that ACCEPT will perform at all European festivals in 2024 and the South American tour in May with Joel Hoekstra.

Hoekstra will be standing in for Phil Shouse, who will remain with the band as their permanent live guitarist for all other gigs.

New York-based Joel Hoekstra is best known to fans as a current member of the legendary band WHITESNAKE and is part of TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. He has also played with Cher, NIGHT RANGER and FOREIGNER, to name just a few of his numerous collaborations.

Hoffmann commented: "It is a great honor for us to be on stage with Joel Hoekstra. Joel is an exceptional guitarist and I have huge respect for him. The whole band is really looking forward to playing with this string magician."

Hoekstra added: "I'm super honored and excited to riff out and rock out with Wolf and the guys! I'm really looking forward to meeting all the ACCEPT fans in South America and Europe! Let's rock!!"

In the fall of 2022, ACCEPT completed a North American tour with support from NARCOTIC WASTELAND. The band played a career-spanning set of new and classic tracks, including mega-hits "Balls To The Wall", "Princess Of The Dawn", "Fast As A Shark" and many more.

In February 2022, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, the aforementioned Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville with Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".