Fully Authorized FLEETWOOD MAC Documentary Coming From Director FRANK MARSHALL

Apple Original Films has announced the definitive new documentary on rock royalty FLEETWOOD MAC. The fully authorized documentary is directed by five-time Academy Award nominee and Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award winner Frank Marshall ("The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart", "The Beach Boys", "Rather"),and for the first time ever, Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees FLEETWOOD MAC share their extraordinary story in their own words.

"I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about," said director Frank Marshall. "FLEETWOOD MAC somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it."

"We are thrilled to continue our creative partnership with Frank and the talented team at Kennedy/Marshall," said producer Nicholas Ferrall. "FLEETWOOD MAC are a musical phenomenon, their alchemy almost beyond comprehension. White Horse is grateful and humbled by the extraordinary opportunity to produce a documentary that dives deep into the talents of each band member individually and the magic that is FLEETWOOD MAC as a whole. And to do this with the support and reach of Apple is quite wonderful."

Following their fortuitous meeting in 1974, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reflect on their uncompromising 50-plus-year history, from their record-breaking recordings and tours — including never-before-seen footage, exclusive new interviews, and archival interviews of the late Christine McVie — through to today. The film will explore how the band's trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces. It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band's uncommon alchemy — a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide. The documentary will explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.

Director Frank Marshall produces through The Kennedy/Marshall Company with White Horse Pictures' Nicholas Ferrall ("The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years", "Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A." ) and Jeanne Elfant Festa ("The Apollo", "Lucy And Desi"),and Kennedy/Marshall's Aly Parker ("The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart", "The Space Race"). White Horse's Cassidy Hartmann executive produces with Kennedy/Marshall's Tony Rosenthal. Diamond Docs' Mark Monroe serves as writer and executive producer.