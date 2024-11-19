SKILLET Announces 'Kingdom Of Rock' Book

Christian rockers SKILLET surprised fans today with the announcement of their "Kingdom Of Rock" book.

Exclusive packages are available only via pre-order in the SKILLET app today through midnight CT on November 21 by using the code "Allthatmatters." All book packages also have a 20% off early Black Friday discount. Following the pre-sale, the book will be available in SKILLET's webstore.

Many people across the music industry said that SKILLET would never make it — blurring the lines between Christian music and mainstream rock, the band was "too spiritual," "too positive," and had female musicians, which was almost unheard of in rock 'n' roll. Now, 28 years and 22 million album sales later, SKILLET continues to defy all odds.

The band has sold out arenas in 32 countries across five continents, including their first-ever, recent nearly 100% sold-out Middle East tour.

As testimony to their global impact, check out the video below featuring fans from all over the world talking about what the band coming to their city and country means to them.

With smash hits like the five-times-platinum "Monster" and two-times-platinum "Feel Invincible", which claimed the No. 1 spot on rock radio, SKILLET's unapologetic messages of hope and redemption have been spotlighted by brands like WWE, Marvel, ESPN, NFL, "Conan", USA Today and The New York Times.

With over 13.2 billion streams as proof, SKILLET has won over the hearts of fans around the world who join together to celebrate over two decades of raw, powerful rock from a band few expected to succeed. This unfiltered reflection from founding member John Cooper chronicles SKILLET's unparalleled music career with honest commentary, never-before-seen candids, glossy concert shots, the best (and worst) album covers, and beloved Panhead fan art from the band's archives.

Expected to only extend SKILLET's formidable legacy, the band released their 12th studio project, "Revolution", on November 1. Streams for focus tracks "Unpopular", "All That Matters" and "Ash In The Wind" have soared, with the music leaving critics raving, calling it a "hard-rocking freight train," "fantastic" and "exactly what fans want."

SKILLET will be the headline act for Winter Jam 2025, hitting 38 cities across the U.S. Full routing and line up at Skillet.com.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine