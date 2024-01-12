Fundraiser For IN THIS MOMENT Bassist TRAVIS JOHNSON's Wife MICHELLE: Funeral And Family Expenses

A new GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Michelle Johnson — wife of IN THIS MOMENT bassist Travis Johnson — who was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer six years ago.

Earlier today (Friday, January 12),guitarist Chris Howorth — who formed IN THIS MOMENT in 2005 with singer Maria Brink — shared a link to the GoFundMe on his social media and he included the following message: "It's hard to find the words for this. As many of you know Michelle, our friend, sister, and beloved wife of @travisjohnson_itm has been battling cancer for a number of years. It breaks our hearts to say her fight is coming to an end. Please click the link in my bio to read more, and please consider donating anything you can to help alleviate some of the increasing financial stress. Beyond everything, please keep Travis and Michelle in your hearts. Please help if you can."

Bridget Weitzel, wife of IN THIS MOMENT guitarist Randy Weitzel, organized the fundraising campaign and wrote in part in a new update on the GoFundMe page: "On October 27, 2023 our dear Michele was given 2 weeks to live and moved to in home hospice. She first began fighting breast cancer 6 years ago. She kicked its ass, but it then spread to her brain. She has been a warrior, fighting hard every step of the way, while still smiling, cracking jokes, and shining her light to those of us who are lucky enough to know and love her.

"Her journey has not been easy, and as doctors advised that treatment be stopped, friends, family, and her loving husband Travis prepared for the worst to come quickly. But Michelle did what she always has done... she kept fighting. Now, over 2 and a half months after being told she would survive 2 weeks at best, she is still with us.

"Travis has been by her side 24/7 since she was moved to hospice. He cares for her morning, noon, and night, administering medications, taking care of her personal care, cooking, cleaning, and tending to every need she has moment to moment. He has been unable to work for months as he cannot leave her side.

"But Michelle's health is declining and her time with us is quite limited. The ultimate outcome will not be what anyone wished for, but my hope is that with this fundraiser, we can take some additional stress off of Travis as he spends what time is left with her. As wonderful of a caregiver as he has been, her care is quickly becoming more than he can manage alone, making it necessary to get more assistance which is of course an added expense. There will be funeral costs as well, and we want Travis to be able to just focus on Michelle and not have to worry about the immediate future."

Travis has been a member of IN THIS MOMENT since 2010. He joined the band as the replacement for Kyle Konkiel.