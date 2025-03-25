GARBAGE Announces Summer/Fall 2025 North American Tour

GARBAGE Announces Summer/Fall 2025 North American TourMarch 25, 2025
Influential alternative rock band GARBAGE will embark on a 31-city tour across North America this fall in support of their anticipated eighth studio LP, "Let All That We Imagine Be The Light". "Happy Endings" will see stops at New York's Brooklyn Paramount, Washington D.C.'s The Anthem, San Francisco's The Warfield and more. Tickets will go on sale April 4.
For over thirty years, GARBAGE's powerful live show has captivated audiences and continues to inspire worldwide adoration. "Happy Endings" marks GARBAGE's first extensive headline tour in the U.S. in almost ten years.
"Let All That We Imagine Be The Light", set for release May 30, is the follow-up to 2021's critically acclaimed "No Gods No Masters", praised in The New York Times as a "thrumming mix of goth and orchestral pop." According to singer Shirley Manson, the new album was forged out of the need to find an uplifting thread amidst the swell of chaos and extraordinary upheaval in the world.
GARBAGE consists of all four original band members: Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig. Over the 30 years since their inception in 1995, they have sold over 20 million albums. Their unique sound, songwriting and electric live performances have cultivated global admiration, chart success and critical acclaim. They are considered one of the most influential bands of their generation.
"Happy Endings" tour dates:
September 3 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café
September 5 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
September 6 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
September 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
September 10 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
September 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
September 13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
September 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
September 17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
September 18 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
September 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
September 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
September 24 - Toronto, ON - History
September 29 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
September 30 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
October 1 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
October 3 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
October 4 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
October 6 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
October 7 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
October 12 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
October 15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
October 18 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane
October 20 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
October 21 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
October 23 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
October 26 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino
October 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
October 31 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
"Let All That We Imagine Be The Light" is unmistakably GARBAGE. All the hallmarks and signatures for which they are known are present here. Big angular guitars, precise, propulsive beats and cinematic soundscapes all lurk beneath Shirley Manson's unmistakable voice, her lyrics bristling with attitude. This is the sound of a group at the peak of their creative powers — characteristically harnessing sonic juxtapositions and moods to create an album that thrums equally with both light and shade.
Butch Vig says: "We used a lot of analogue synths and sound design on the album, as they seemed to fit the dystopian vibes we were all experiencing. We started recording the album with a clean slate, although given what's happening in the U.S. and the rest of the world, it's inevitable that the madness starts to infiltrate the songs. But we definitely wanted the record to have some hope, some light, to convey the feeling that people have the power."
Photo credit: Joseph Cultice