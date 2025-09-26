GARY HOLT On KIRK HAMMETT: 'For All Intents And Purposes, He Is One Of The Founders Of Thrash Metal'

In episode 113 of "The Metallica Report", the podcast offering weekly insider updates on all things METALLICA, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt reflected on his chemistry with Kirk Hammett, who was part of the original lineup of EXODUS alongside guitarist Tim Agnello, drummer Tom Hunting and vocalist Keith Stewart. Holt joined the band in 1981, while Kirk left to join METALLICA two years before EXODUS's debut album, 1985's "Bonded By Blood", saw the light of day. Holt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I started coming up with some riffs. Kirk wrote everything when I joined the band. And for all intents and purposes, he is one of the founders of thrash metal. I think people leave Kirk out of that discussion a lot, and I think it's bullshit, 'cause he played in two of [the pioneering thrash metal bands]. He deserves double fucking credit. But EXODUS was, like, super thrashy and we were starting to get a little more away from the early IRON MAIDEN influences and stuff. My brother Charles — and Kirk admits this too — my brother Charles was a super punk rocker, British hardcore punk, and he introduced us to tons of stuff that would later be instrumental in my influence [when it comes] to writing in EXODUS, especially DISCHARGE above all others. And I was writing riffs and coming up with killer shit, but when Kirk left, it was kind of he handed the baton off to me, and myself and my bandmates, especially [then-EXODUS vocalist Paul] Baloff, we were able to craft the band in our image, take it where we wanted to. Not that we weren't already, not that we wouldn't have ended up there in the end, but it became kind of like a musical passing of the torch. And the first two songs I finished after Kirk left, and we hadn't found [bassist] Rob McKillop yet, was 'No Love' and 'Strike Of The Beast'."

Asked if he wishes he could have played more shows with Kirk in a band and whether he would like to do a few gigs with Kirk in a band now, Holt replied: "Yeah, absolutely. When we jam, it's totally fun and we have a good time. And I don't know — maybe one of these days we'll do a side project. I've been talking about doing side projects with a select group of friends for fucking 25 years, and it's never happened because I never have the time. I'm busy. He's busy. Who knows? But, yeah, we've jammed at Fear FestEvil a couple of times. EXODUS had played, and we'd get up and jam, and it's a blast. We have fun. And we're transported back to being kids, playing parties. You pay $5 and there's 15 kegs, and EXODUS was notorious for throwing the best parties."

This past April, Holt reflected, during an appearance on "The David Ellefson Show", co-hosted by former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, on how he first reacted when Hammett was asked to join METALLICA 42 years ago. He said: "Yeah, it's a whole incestuous relationship, for sure. Kirk's in EXODUS, Kirk joins METALLICA. I'm friends with both, and there's a lot of sniping and stuff, and a lot of bad blood. But I stayed out of that. But, yeah, it kind of put me in the driver's seat [when it came to EXODUS]. I was starting to write a lot of riffs. When I joined [EXODUS], Kirk wrote everything. And at the time when he left, I was happy for him."

Asked by co-host Joshua Toomey if he would have joined METALLICA had he gotten the call instead of Kirk, Gary said: "Probably not. 'Cause at that time in my life, change was scary to me. I was always happy where I was comfortable. I would've probably said no. At the time, [before they recorded] 'Kill 'Em All'… If you joined, you were joining a great band, but you were joining a band that [was about to] put out an independent album and were playing clubs. You didn't know they were gonna be [what they eventually became]. If I had been asked and knew now in the future of what they'd become, I would've traveled back in time and kicked my own ass to take that job."

Asked if there was any thought of asking ex-METALLICA guitarist Dave Mustaine to join EXODUS after Kirk's exit from the latter group, Gary said: "No, no. It was, like, 'Congratulations, Kirk. I love you, bro. And thanks for getting me started on this journey and teaching me my first licks and chords. And now it's my band. Let's go.'"

Three years ago, Holt was asked by RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", how he first met Hammett. He said: "The first time I met Kirk was in my high school music room, Richmond High, and EXODUS came and played. [Original EXODUS drummer] Tom Hunting grew up, like, 50 yards from my house, across from a park, but he went to a different school — he went to De Anza High, where Kirk did. I knew Tom, I'd see him around, but I didn't know him that well. But I was really good friends with the other guitar player in EXODUS, Tim Agnello, who I did know. And they came in and played in the music room, and it was awesome. Even though Kirk sang [SCORPIONS'] 'Another Piece Of Meat', and it was just really awful, as you can imagine — Kirk Hammett trying to sing Klaus Meine at his greatest; it was bad. But there was something about… Even though I'd been to many concerts, being in a room and hearing an electric guitar that up close and personal, it was kind of like a special moment for me, 'cause I'd never experienced it. I'd only seen guys onstage; I'd never stood five feet away. And it was killer. I totally [knew] that's what I wanted to do. And then we went to see Ted Nugent and the SCORPONS together, and we became best of friends from that first time we hung out. And then he said, 'You wanna learn to play guitar?' And I said, 'Yeah.' And he taught me the basics and some chords. I think the first thing he ever taught me was some ROLLING STONES song and a couple of licks and all that, and six months later I was in the band."

Asked if he had a favorite METALLICA song, Gary said: "I'd have to go… I've got a lot of favorites — that's one of those tough questions — but one that's always near and dear to my heart is 'Damage, Inc.'"

Three months earlier, Holt was asked during an appearance on "Put Up Your Dukes", the podcast hosted by EXODUS singer Rob Dukes, if Hammett was involved in the songwriting for any of the material that ended up on EXODUS's classic debut album, 1985's "Bonded By Blood". "There were riffs that I had written while Kirk was still in the band, and he tried to adapt them, tried to change 'em a little bit — the old, 'I changed it a little bit. I'm a co-writer on this riff,'" Holt recalled. "And that was, like, two riffs, I think. And the rest of 'em were written after he left. We never used a Kirk Hammett riff, ever, until [2004's] 'Tempo Of The Damned' [album] when we recorded [the early EXODUS song] 'Impaler'."

Explaining that "the first two [EXODUS] songs finished post-Kirk Hammett were 'Strike Of The Beast' and 'No Love'," Holt continued: "The biggest talent I have, if you wanna call it a talent, is my fucking memory. I can remember fucking everything. I remember showing him… I can picture it as a film, showing Kirk the riff to 'Strike Of The Beast', and I can picture it as if I'm watching it on a film — in the jam room, me in my spot where I played him [the riff] and him wanting to change the higher note to a lower note; I remember it all as if I'm watching a movie of it. I remember all of it — every last minute of it. I remember details from fucking most meaningless shit."

Although EXODUS rarely gets mentioned alongside the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX — "Bonded By Blood" inspired the likes of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, VIO-LENCE and many others to launch their careers and is considered one of the most influential thrash metal albums of all time.

Back in 2018, Kirk spoke about the fact that riffs from songs by EXODUS, "Die By His Hand" and "Impaler", found their way into "Creeping Death" and "Trapped Under Ice", from METALLICA's "Ride The Lightning" album. "What I think happened was when Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer] and James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman] were thinking about getting rid of Dave [Mustaine], our sound guy, Mark Whitaker — who was EXODUS' manager — gave them EXODUS' demos," Kirk said. "I think 'Die By His Hand' might have caught their ears. So when they were writing 'Creeping Death', they went, 'Great. 'Die By His Hand'. Put it right there.' It was definitely not me going, 'I have a riff here in this EXODUS song, and it needs to be here in this METALLICA song.' By the way, I wrote that 'Die By His Hand' riff when I was, like, 16 years old."