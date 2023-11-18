GEDDY LEE On Sending Copy Of His Memoir To ALEX LIFESON: 'It Meant So Much To Me That He Be Okay With It'

In a new interview with Rock 'N' Radio, Geddy Lee was asked what his RUSH bandmate Alex Lifeson thought of his just-released memoir "My Effin' Life". He replied (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I finished [writing] this book — of course, [Alex] plays such a large part in this book; I talk about him so often — he was the first person I sent a copy to, because it meant so much to me that he be okay with it. And he just wrote me the most beautiful letter of appreciation and he loved the book and he loved the way I had told our story because, really, I'm telling our story. My story is so much of his story. And it meant so much to me that it didn't really matter to me what anyone else thinks of the book after that. I said, 'Okay, Big Al's okay with it. I'm good with that.'"

Released on November 14 through HarperCollins, "My Effin' Life" includes stories of Geddy's parents' traumatic experiences as teenagers in concentration camps in World War II as well as "intimate stories of his lifelong friendships with bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart — deeply mourning Peart's recent passing," according to the book's synopsis.

The idea for Lee's memoir came about after he wrote his previous book, 2018's "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass". He found the time to write "My Effin' Life" while locked down at home in Toronto during the pandemic.

The 70-year-old Lee is currently taking "My Effin' Life" on the road to venues all over North America up until December 7.

Geddy kicked off his "My Effin' Life In Conversation" tour Monday night (November 13) at The Beacon Theatre in New York. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour will make additional stops across North America in Boston, San Francisco, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Toronto at Massey Hall.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final tour concluded on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.