  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

New AMORPHIS Album To Arrive In 2025

November 18, 2023

In a new interview with Tuonela Magazine, AMORPHIS guitarist Tomi Koivusaari spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now we have like a European tour [in November] and then a] Finnish tour [in December], and on spring we are going to have some South American tour. But at the same time we are starting to check the new ideas, song ideas, so I guess the next album will be out '25 or something. So [we're] already thinking of a producer and working in the studio."

AMORPHIS released its fourteenth studio album, "Halo", in February 2022 via Atomic Fire Records.

Produced by Jens Bogren, "Halo" was previously described in a press release as "progressive, melodic, and quintessentially melancholic heavy masterwork."

"It really is a great feeling that we can still produce very decent music as a band," AMORPHIS guitarist and founding member Esa Holopainen said. "Perhaps a certain kind of self-criticism and long experience culminate in these latest albums. It is thoroughly recognizable AMORPHIS from beginning to end but the general atmosphere is a little bit heavier and more progressive and also organic compared to its predecessor."

AMORPHIS vocalist Tomi Joutsen added: "To me, 'Halo' sounds a little more stripped down compared to 'Queen Of Time' and 'Under The Red Cloud'. However, don't get me wrong: when a certain song needs to sound big, then it sounds very big."

As had been the case with AMORPHIS albums in the past, "Halo" featured the imaginative and poetic storytelling of renowned lyricist and "Kalevala" expert Pekka Kainulainen.

Koivusaari's solo project BJØRKØ will release its debut album, "Heartrot", this December through Svart Records.

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen

Find more on Amorphis
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).