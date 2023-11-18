New AMORPHIS Album To Arrive In 2025

In a new interview with Tuonela Magazine, AMORPHIS guitarist Tomi Koivusaari spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now we have like a European tour [in November] and then a] Finnish tour [in December], and on spring we are going to have some South American tour. But at the same time we are starting to check the new ideas, song ideas, so I guess the next album will be out '25 or something. So [we're] already thinking of a producer and working in the studio."

AMORPHIS released its fourteenth studio album, "Halo", in February 2022 via Atomic Fire Records.

Produced by Jens Bogren, "Halo" was previously described in a press release as "progressive, melodic, and quintessentially melancholic heavy masterwork."

"It really is a great feeling that we can still produce very decent music as a band," AMORPHIS guitarist and founding member Esa Holopainen said. "Perhaps a certain kind of self-criticism and long experience culminate in these latest albums. It is thoroughly recognizable AMORPHIS from beginning to end but the general atmosphere is a little bit heavier and more progressive and also organic compared to its predecessor."

AMORPHIS vocalist Tomi Joutsen added: "To me, 'Halo' sounds a little more stripped down compared to 'Queen Of Time' and 'Under The Red Cloud'. However, don't get me wrong: when a certain song needs to sound big, then it sounds very big."

As had been the case with AMORPHIS albums in the past, "Halo" featured the imaginative and poetic storytelling of renowned lyricist and "Kalevala" expert Pekka Kainulainen.

Koivusaari's solo project BJØRKØ will release its debut album, "Heartrot", this December through Svart Records.

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen