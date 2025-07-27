GEEZER BUTLER On OZZY OSBOURNE: 'Nobody Knew He'd Be Gone From Us Little More Than Two Weeks After The Final Show'

BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler has penned an article for U.K.'s The Sunday Times in which he reflected on his final appearance with his longtime bandmate Ozzy Osbourne.

On July 5, Butler reunited with fellow original BLACK SABBATH members Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward for the massive "Back To The Beginning" concert, which was being billed as SABBATH's final live performance as well as Ozzy's last-ever show. Just over two weeks later, on July 22, Ozzy's family announced that he had died at age 76.

Regarding what it was like to rehearse with Ozzy for "Back To The Beginning", Geezer wrote: "I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was. He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones. He didn't really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair. We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs. We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old."

Ozzy and the other SABBATH members performed four songs for more than 40,000 people at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

The "Back To The Beginning" concert, which was hosted by actor Jason Momoa — whose passion for heavy metal music runs deep — also featured performances by METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER, TOOL, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and RIVAL SONS.

Looking back on Ozzy's performance at Villa Park, Geezer wrote in The Sunday Times article: "Nobody knew he'd be gone from us little more than two weeks after the final show. But I am so grateful we got to play one last time together in front of his beloved fans. The love from the fans and all the bands, musicians, singers and solo artists that night was incredible. Everyone had come to pay homage to the Prince. I am so privileged to have spent most of my life with him. Of course there are millions of things I will think of that I should have written, but how can I sum up 57 incredible years of friendship in a few paragraphs? God bless, Oz, it has been one hell of a ride! Love you!"

Ozzy died Tuesday morning, his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

In his tribute to Ozzy on the day of the singer's death, Geezer wrote on social media: "Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun, 4 kids from Aston- who'd have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH is widely recognized as one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time, with a career spanning decades and over 75 million albums sold worldwide, according to the band's web site. Their impact on the genre remains as significant today as it was in the early 1970s, with their music shaping generations of metal musicians.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.

The original lineup of SABBATH came together with Iommi, Osbourne, Butler and Ward. That lineup recorded and toured through 1978, and periodically reformed through the '90s and 2000s for live work.

They regrouped again in late 2011 for a new album and tour, although Ward dropped out after a few months over financial issues. SABBATH used Ozzy's touring drummer Tommy Clufetos since then for live work. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk laid down the drum tracks on SABBATH's reunion album "13", which came out in June 2013.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

SABBATH wrote and recorded "13" and toured it all over the world while Iommi was going through treatment for his illness, with the guitarist having to fly back to England every six weeks.

