GEEZER BUTLER: 'The One Player That Totally Showed Me What You Could Do With A Bass Was CREAM's JACK BRUCE'

Fender has shared a new episode of "Lowdown On The Low End", a series by bass players for bass players featuring some of the most recorded, most exciting and most iconic bass players of all time. In episode two of "Lowdown On The Low End", BLACK SABBATH's Geezer Butler and Nate Mendel of FOO FIGHTERS sit down to trade stories about Fender Precision bass and their lives playing in bands.

Geezer recalled (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The one player that totally showed me what you could do with a bass was Jack Bruce. When I went to see CREAM, everybody was going, 'You've gotta see this incredible guitarist. His name's Eric Clapton.' And back then, it was like they used to play little clubs around Birmingham. I stood right at the front of the stage. Jack came out with his Fender, and it, was like, 'What the hell?' I couldn't believe that people could do that with a bass. And that was it. I went, 'That's what I wanna do. I wanna play bass.'"

Asked by Mendel what drew him to the Fender Precision bass, Geezer said: "I was a rhythm guitarist at first. When I was 15, I had a group called THE RARE BREED, and I used to think I was John Lennon and play rhythm guitar. Then the singer left, so we looked around and got this guy called Ozzy Osbourne in the band. And we did a few gigs with Ozzy, and he says, 'This is terrible. I'm leaving the band.' We wanted to form a different band, and we both lived around the corner from each other in Aston. And Ozzy says, 'Well, I know this guitarist called Tony Iommi. I used to go to school with him. Let's go and see what he's doing.' Well, actually, we were looking for a drummer. We didn't really think about bassists back then. And we asked Tony if he knew any drummers, and he says, 'Well, it just happens Bill Ward's here in the house.' So Bill Ward came out, and me and Ozzy told him what we were doing, and he says, 'Well, I'll join you if Tony comes along.' So Tony says, 'Yeah, I'll give it a go.' He says, 'But I'm not playing with a rhythm guitarist.' So I said, 'Well, I'll switch to bass then.' And, of course, I didn't have a bass. I only had a Fender Telecaster. I swapped me Fender Telecaster for a Precision bass. I thought, 'Well, I've got a Fender, so the next thing I wanna get is another Fender.' Nothing had the balance of a P-Bass. It had perfect balance. A lot of other basses, the neck was too heavy. So this was perfect 'cause I got fat fingers as well, so the wider neck is great for me… Plus there's only two knobs, which is great for me."

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) — whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender, Squier, Gretsch guitars, Jackson, EVH, Charvel, Bigsby and PreSonus — follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres.

A founding member of BLACK SABBATH, Butler is also the lyricist of such SABBATH classics as "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Paranoid" and others.

At last year's "Back To The Beginning" concert, Ozzy and the other original SABBATH members performed four songs for more than 40,000 people at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

"Back To The Beginning", which was hosted by actor Jason Momoa — whose passion for heavy metal music runs deep — also featured performances by METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER, TOOL, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and RIVAL SONS.

In July 2025, Geezer penned an article for U.K.'s The Sunday Times in which he reflected on his final appearance with Ozzy. Regarding what it was like to rehearse with Osbourne for "Back To The Beginning", Butler wrote: "I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was. He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones. He didn't really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair. We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs. We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old."

Looking back on Ozzy's performance at Villa Park, Geezer wrote in The Sunday Times article: "Nobody knew he'd be gone from us little more than two weeks after the final show. But I am so grateful we got to play one last time together in front of his beloved fans. The love from the fans and all the bands, musicians, singers and solo artists that night was incredible. Everyone had come to pay homage to the Prince. I am so privileged to have spent most of my life with him. Of course there are millions of things I will think of that I should have written, but how can I sum up 57 incredible years of friendship in a few paragraphs? God bless, Oz, it has been one hell of a ride! Love you!"

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate also reportedly said the 76-year-old musician suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

In his tribute to Ozzy on the day of the singer's death, Geezer wrote on social media: "Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun, 4 kids from Aston- who'd have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

The original lineup of SABBATH came together with Osbourne, Butler, guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward. That lineup recorded and toured through 1978, and periodically reformed through the '90s and 2000s for live work.

They regrouped again in late 2011 for a new album and tour, although Ward dropped out after a few months over financial issues. SABBATH used Ozzy's touring drummer Tommy Clufetos since then for live work. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk laid down the drum tracks on SABBATH's reunion album "13", which came out in June 2013.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

SABBATH wrote and recorded "13" and toured it all over the world while Iommi was going through treatment for his illness, with the guitarist having to fly back to England every six weeks.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.