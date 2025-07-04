GENE HOGLAN Recalls 'Biggest Lesson' He Ever Got About Music Industry

At this year's Hellfest in Clisson, France, legendary extreme metal drummer Gene Hoglan, who has played with TESTAMENT, DETHKLOK, DARK ANGEL, DEATH, FEAR FACTORY and STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, among others, spoke about being one of the most in-demand musicians in the metal scene. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I put the 'ho' in Hoglan. I'm a drum ho, man, definitely. I love doing what I do. I'm an absolute poster child for living one's dream. I set out on this path when I was 11. That's when I said, 'I'm gonna be a rock and roll drummer. I'm gonna play for bands and see the world and all that.' And by the time I was 13 and super into metal by that time — I was 12 in 1980 when the huge crush of metal came out; that was the still the best year of metal ever, and that was all fresh stuff being thrown right at me. So that that cemented my love for metal. And that's why I'm, like, 'I'm gonna be a metal drummer. I'm gonna play fast, heavy. I'm gonna be in the heaviest bands I can find.' And I didn't even, like. relegate myself to one band. Even back then, I was, like, 'I know I'm gonna play with a ton of musicians, and it's gonna be great.' And so, here it is, 45 years later. It was a wish. It was a dream."

He continued: "I've recently come into contact with the term of manifestation and I'm, like, everything that I hear this manifestation stuff is that's what I did. I made this happen. I created this out of my own brain and I saw the path that I needed to be on, and I tried to make all the good decisions that I could. I was a part of the initial L.A. scene of all the DANTE FOXes and GREAT WHITEs and RATTs and MÖTLEY CRÜEs and DUBROW. It was after QUIET RIOT. QUIET RIOT was a little before my time — the initial Randy Rhoads QUIET RIOT. But SNOW and all of those bands, A LA CARTE, one of the greatest bands ever, I was going to see all those bands when I was 13 and becoming pals with those guys. And my sister was five years older than me and she used to drag me to all those shows. And it just was awesome getting to meet all these guys that eventually became huge big stars. But the thing that taught me was, like, a lot of those bands I would see at the time, they got huge with not the exact same members that they had, because we'd go to the parties afterwards and the majority of the band would be pretty well put together, but there was that one guy in the band that would just get shitty drunk on a Wednesday night. And I was just a sponge. I didn't drink or do drugs or anything, so I was just a sponge to it all. I'm, like, 'I don't think that guy's gonna last in this band.' Sure enough, he gets the boot. They get a guy that's got it more together from one of the other bands. They sign the big contract. They go on to huge things, and that guy is just left behind. I watched that happen so many times. So it was just being a sponge, being a witness to all of this activity where I was able to kind of discern, 'That's the way to go. This is not the way to go. Don't act like a douche.'"

Reflecting on one piece of advice he got early on which he took to heart, Hoglan said: "There was a drummer for a band that went on to become a gargantuan band, and when I was, like, 15 or so, I obtained the keys to my folks' car and I went and drove and picked him up and he was driving us around. We were doing something together. And the biggest lesson I ever got — ever — was from this guy as he was talking to me about his philosophy on making it in the music industry. And he said — and this is no joke — he said, 'I don't care who I have to screw over, step on, F over, walk on to better myself and get myself bigger in the music industry. I don't care who I have to screw over, I will do it.' And I took from that, 'Go do the opposite.' And so he got the boot from that band. He's on their first couple of recordings, and they were killer.They were well known — especially in L.A., especially on [local radio station] KMET. They were getting the big push in '83, '84, right at that first burst of the '83 kind of stuff and '84, definitely. And that was the biggest lesson I ever got. It's, like, 'Whatever he just said, do the opposite. And that's gonna work well for you.' And so I've always tried to help other people. If I've got friends in a band, [it's], like, 'Hey, man, your band's pretty cool. Let me introduce you to my record label.' Or 'I know a guy over here that might be able to help you guys out.' Or 'I know a drummer that you guys could probably…' All that kind of stuff. Try to help people. Don't screw people over. But that was a huge lesson."

Last month, DARK ANGEL released "Circular Firing Squad", the second single from the band's first new album in 34 years, "Extinction Level Event", due later in 2025 via Reversed Records.

The LP's first single, the "Extinction Level Event" title track, was written by DARK ANGEL guitarist Jim Durkin a decade ago, long before he suffered from severe liver disease, and, to the surprise of everyone, passed away in 2023. It was recorded and mixed at the Armoury Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, executive produced by DARK ANGEL drummer Gene Hoglan, produced and engineered by Rob Shallcross and mixed by Mike Fraser.

Durkin died on March 8, 2023 at the age of 58. An original member of DARK ANGEL, Durkin played on the band's first three albums — 1985's "We Have Arrived", "Darkness Descends" and 1989's "Leave Scars" — before departing the group in 1989. He was part of DARK ANGEL's lineup when the band reformed in 2013, and had been playing with them, on and off, ever since.

Prior to his death, Durkin had been sitting out some of DARK ANGEL's gigs. He was replaced at the shows by Hoglan's wife Laura Christine, who has since joined DARK ANGEL as a permanent member.

The "Extinction Level Event" artwork and layout was designed by Cain Gillis, with concepts by Hoglan.

"Musically, lyrically, and vocally, I'm so stoked about this album," Hoglan previously said. "I'm really excited about DARK ANGEL right now, and everyone who's heard the new album is losing their minds. Every time I'd finish a song and send it over to the guys, everybody was, 'Gene, this is my favorite song!' 'No, this is my favorite song!!' 'Dude, this is totally my favorite song!!!' That's never a bad sign."

Hoglan and Christine wrote everything except for the title track on "Extinction Level Event". Other songs set to appear on the effort include "Atavistic", which is described as "a full-on three-minute thrash metal barrage", "Woke Up To Blood", the title of which stemmed from a dog attack, and "Terror Construct", which Gene wrote about the way the media and corporations team up to spread fear among the masses so they can continue to fill their pockets.

The seeds of "Extinction Level Event" were planted in late 2013 between the time when TESTAMENT stopped touring to work on their new record and Hoglan was scheduled to work on his next major project. After the first batch of writing sessions for "Extinction Level Event", Hoglan had to put writing for DARK ANGEL on hold until late 2022. With other obligations behind him, Gene laser-focused on DARK ANGEL, listening back to the jams he and Durkin made earlier, and writing more than 10 new songs over the next three months. With a full album of pummeling new songs, Hoglan flew to Vancouver to track the album at the Armory. There, he and his bandmates worked with Rob Shallcross and Mike Fraser, and over a few sessions, DARK ANGEL had recorded everything but the vocals.

Having passed away two years ago, Durkin's sudden death is still traumatic for DARK ANGEL and especially Hoglan. At the same time, he takes bittersweet pride in knowing that Jim's playing and performances live on through him and DARK ANGEL, not only when the band plays his old riffs, but also in the continued influence Durkin has on the band's new songs.

"One of the last things I told him was, 'Jim, dude, you're my original guitar hero," Hoglan recalls. "'My entire guitar style is based on your style because you are who I really learned how to play guitar from.' So, my guitar approach with DARK ANGEL is Jim Durkin's approach. When I write for the band, I'm thinking, 'What would Jim do here?' That's why his presence is massively all over this new record. Every single song. I wanted to make it to where people are like, 'Yeah, Jim wrote that riff. Oh, there's another Jim riff' because Jim wrote all the best riffs in the band, forever."

DARK ANGEL was originally scheduled to play new music for the first time since 1991 during its January 29 concert at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. However, that show ended up getting postponed due to the wildfires in the state.

DARK ANGEL released two albums with Don Doty on vocals — the aforementioned "We Have Arrived" and "Darkness Descends" — before he exited the group and was replaced by Ron Rinehart (after a brief stint with Jim Drabos in 1987). The band issued two more studio LPs — "Leave Scars" and "Time Does Not Heal" — before calling it quits in 1992.