GENE SIMMONS On Recording A Song With Fans At New York’s ELECTRIC LADY STUDIOS: 'What An Amazing Experience'

January 2, 2024

Last month, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons offered fans the opportunity to spend a day with him at New York City's iconic Electric Lady studio, scene of the band's very first recording session, way back in 1972. For just under $6,000, purchasers (plus their guests) were able to record a song with the God Of Thunder himself, enjoy stories from Simmons's long career with KISS, leave for home with collectables from Gene's very own archive, and take a photo with him. Plus Simmons signed two of the purchaser's personal items. The opportunity came just days after KISS played its final shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

In a video recapping the Electric Lady experience with fans, Gene said: "Electric Lady Studios. The iconic studio built by Jimi Hendrix. This was the first recording studio Paul [Stanley, KISS frontman] and I ever recorded in. We did background vocals for other artists. And then KISS. Yes, our little band. This was the very first recording studio, Electric Lady, where we recorded our very first demo that had songs like 'Deuce' and 'Black Diamond' and so on."

He continued: "I wanted to share the experience of being in the iconic studio where LED ZEPPELIN, THE [ROLLING] STONES, and yes, even Taylor Swift, and of course, KISS, has recorded. The very same recording studio that all these artists recorded in, I wanted the fans to be able to stand there and actually record in the very same rooms that these superstars were in.

"What an amazing experience. I hope to do it again."

Today, Electric Lady Studios maintains its reputation as the most hallowed grounds for recorded music. It is the oldest working and thriving recording studio in New York City.

KISS's final concert at Madison Square Garden lasted two hours and 15 minutes and saw the legendary rockers perform to 20,000 fans at the second show of a two-night stand. After the set-closing "Rock And Roll All Nite", a message was displayed on the video screens, "A new KISS era starts now", and digital avatars of the four members of KISS appeared, playing the band's anthem "God Gave Rock And Roll To You". The announcement signaled that from here on out, KISS will perform as digital avatars.

The KISS avatars were created by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and were financed and produced by the Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment, which is behind the successful "ABBA Voyage" show in London.

The avatars will now be available for live shows around the world and in digital online settings, which some people collectively refer to as the metaverse.

KISS will reportedly become the first American band to go fully virtual and stage its own avatar show.

